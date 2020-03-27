VIDEO: Andrew Walker Sings 'Let Your Garden Grow' From CASES

For World Theatre Day 2020, the team at CASES share "Let Your Garden Grow" performed by West End actor Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell, Brooklyn) to explore the creativity that exists within us all and the opportunities we have in these unprecedented times to exploit imagination, let it spark and create the new.

See the video below!

They hope this song encourages innovation to change the world with a unique footprint and discover what it really means to dream, flourish and truly let your garden grow.

CASES is a new musical exploring the triumphs, heartbreaks and sacrifices involved in the pursuit of art where the commercial world collides with the underground and fame becomes a high price to pay. Relationships change, partnerships rearrange and ideas exchange. The musical depicts the ultimate fight for creative freedom, providing a voice for artists, performers and creatives alike who lose financial security during the establishing of a career.





Comprised of 'terrific numbers' and 'marvellous compositions' (British Theatre), CASES is created by Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and BRIT School graduated writer and composer Dominic Powell. CASES premiered at the Phoenix Arts Club in 2017.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You