VANYA at Duke of York's Theatre Adds Additional Performances

The new performances are on  14 and 18 October at 3pm.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The critically acclaimed sell-out run of Chekhov’s VANYA with Andrew Scott, adapted by Simon Stephens, directed by Sam Yates and designed by Rosanna Vize, will add two additional performances to the run at the Duke of York’s Theatre due to public demand – 14 and 18 October at 3pm.

These performances are now on sale.

About Vanya

Performed by Andrew Scott; Directed by Sam Yates; Designed by Rosanna Vize; Lighting designer: James Farncombe; Sound designer: Dan Balfour; Video designer: Jack Phelan; Movement:  Michela Meazza; Costume designer: Natalie Pryce; Associate designer: Blythe Brett; Assistant director: Francesca Hsieh

This Autumn, Andrew Scott brings to life multiple characters in Simon Stephens’ radical new version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Comedic and tragic, Chekhov’s examination of our shared humanity - our hopes, dreams, regrets - is thrust into sharp focus in VANYA.

Directed by Sam Yates, and designed by Rosanna Vize, this critically acclaimed smash-hit production explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.





