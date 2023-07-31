Under 30s Lottery Launched For VANYA at the Duke of York's Theatre

The under 30s ticket lottery has been announced for Vanya at Duke of York’s Theatre. Patrons can enter to be in with a chance to purchase £10 tickets for the first West End performance of Vanya on 15 September 2023.

Wessex Grove’s Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt said today: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer tickets at £10 for under 30s to the very first performance of VANYA in the West End, enabling as many as possible to share in this production and Andrew Scott’s monumental performance.

We are committed to cultivating a new generation of theatregoers and are very proud to be having this special performance where every single seat is £10.”

Patrons will be notified by 1 September if they have been successful in securing tickets.

This Autumn, Andrew Scott brings to life multiple characters in Simon Stephen’s radical new version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Comedic and tragic, Chekhov’s examination of our shared humanity – our hopes, dreams, regrets – is thrust into sharp focus in VANYA.

This production explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.

The production reunites Scott and Stephens who previously collaborated on Sea Wall and Birdland; and Scott with Yates following their work together on the short film, The Hope Rooms; and producers Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt from Wessex Grove after working with Scott on Sea Wall and Hamlet respectively.

BAFTA and Olivier-award winning actor, Andrew Scott’s recent theatre includes Three Kings (Old Vic: In Camera), Present Laughter, Design for Living (The Old Vic), Hamlet (Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre), The Dazzle (Found111), Birdland (Royal Court), Aristocrats, Emperor and Galilean (National Theatre), Sea Wall (Paines Plough, The Old Vic, Bush Theatre), as well as numerous plays in Dublin, London and New York. For television his work includes School of Roars, The Pursuit of Love, Ripley, His Dark Materials, Modern Love, Black Mirror: Smithereens, as The Priest in Fleabag, Quacks, as Moriarty in Sherlock, The Town and The Hollow Crown. His recent films include Strangers, Catherine Called Birdy, Oslo, Sam Mendes 1917, A Dark Place, The Delinquent Season, Hamlet, King Lear, Cognition, Handsome Devil, Denial, Swallows and Amazons, This Beautiful Fantastic, Sam Mendes’ Spectre, Alice: Through the Looking Glass, Frankenstein, Ken Loach's Jimmy's Hall, Matthew Warchus' Pride, (BIFA for Best Supporting Actor), Locke and The Stag.

Simon Stephens’ plays include Cornelia Street, Morning Sun, Fortune, Light Falls, Maria, Fatherland, Rage, Heisenberg, Nuclear War, Song from Far Away; Birdland, Carmen Disruption, Blindsided, Morning, Three Kingdoms, Wastwater, Punk Rock, The Trial of Ubu, Marine Parade, Sea Wall, Harper Regan, Pornography, Motortown, On the Shore of the Wide World, One Minute, Country Music, Christmas, Port, Herons, and Bluebird. He has adapted Jose Saramago’s Blindness for the stage and also Mark Haddon's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. He has written English language versions of Jon Fosse’s I Am the Wind; Odon Von Horvath’s Kasimir and Karoline (titled The Funfair); Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House; Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard and The Seagull and Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera. He has presented four series of the Royal Court Playwright’s Podcast. His book “A Working Diary” is published by Methuen. Stephens has been an Associate at the Royal Court, London and Steep, Chicago and a board member of Paines Plough. He has been an Associate Artist at the Lyric, Hammersmith, a Professor of Scriptwriting at Manchester Metropolitan University and an Associate Professor at the Danish National School of the Performing Arts, Copenhagen.

Sam Yates directs. His theatre credits include The Two Character Play (Hampstead Theatre), A Separate Peace (Curtain Call & Platform Presents), Incantata (Irish Rep, Gate Theatre, Dublin, Galway International Festival & Jen Coppinger), The Starry Messenger (Wyndham’s Theatre), Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Assassins (Royal Academy of Music), The Phlebotomist (Hampstead Theatre, nominated for Olivier Award for Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre), Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre and UK tour), Desire Under The Elms (Sheffield Crucible), Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre), Cymbeline (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), East is East (Trafalgar Studios and UK tour), The El. Train (Hoxton Hall), Outside Mullingar (Ustinov), Billy Liar (Royal Exchange Theatre), Cornelius (Finborough Theatre, 59E59 New York), Mixed Marriage (Finborough Theatre), and Purgatory by W.B. Yeats, and Macbeth: The Hour (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). His screen work includes the forthcoming Magpie (2023, feature film debut, written by Tom Bateman, produced by Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon for 55 Films, with Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz), Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, The Hope Rooms, (Winner Grand Prize Future Filmmaker Award, RIIFF 2016), Cymbeline, All’s Well That Ends Well, and Love’s Labour’s Lost (The Complete Walk, Shakespeare’s Globe); and music videos Emeralds and Auld.

Rosanna Vize’s theatre credits include Julius Caesar (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Glass Menagerie, The Almighty Sometimes (Royal Exchange Manchester), King Priam (ENO), Britannicus (Lyric Hammersmith), Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho Theatre), Mavra and Pierrot Lunaire (Royal Opera House, Covent Garden), Gulliver’s Travels (Unicorn Theatre), Camp Siegfried, Midsummer Party (The Old Vic), Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Leicester Curve Theatre), The Two Character Play (Hampstead Theatre, Upstairs), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Curve Theatre and UK tour), Shedding A Skin (Soho Theatre), The Enemy (National Theatre of Scotland), Harm (Bush Theatre), The Comeback (Noël Coward Theatre), Incantata (Irish Rep Theatre, NYC), Hedda Gabler (Sherman Theatre), The Phlebotomist, Yous Two (Hampstead Theatre), The Audience (Nuffield Theatre, Southamption), Don Carlos (Exeter Northcott), Incantata (Galway Festival), An Adventure, Leave Taking (Bush Theatre), King Lear (Shakespeare’s Globe), Earthworks and Myth (RSC), Low Level Panic (Orange Tree Theatre), After October (Finborough Theatre), Henry I (Reading Between the Lines), and Girls (Soho Theatre, Hightide & Talawa Theatre). For film, Harm Film. Her up-coming productions include The Turn of the Screw (Royal Danish Opera, Copenhagen), and Macbeth (Donmar Warehouse).