UNIVERSE: A DARK CRYSTAL ODYSSEY Comes to Linbury Theatre at Royal Opera House in May

Since its premiere in 1982, Jim Henson's boundary-breaking film The Dark Crystal has achieved cult status. A darkly fantastical tale with ecological overtones, today its depiction of an earth riven by extremes and in need of healing is more urgent than ever.

UniVerse: A Dark Crystal Odyssey reimagines Henson's epic adventure and unsettling world in the context of our own ailing planet, exploring themes of nature, exploitation, courage and rescue, and asking how we can come together to be whole again. Featuring the extraordinary dancers of Company Wayne McGregor, this is a modern myth for all generations.

A team of world-class creatives, led by director and choreographer Wayne McGregor includes artists and original Henson collaborators Brian and Wendy Froud as well as composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers Kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed, costume designer Philip Delamore and face-and body-artist Alex Box.

A co-production between Studio Wayne McGregor and The Royal Ballet in association with The Jim Henson Company.

UniVerse: A Dark Crystal Odyssey

Linbury theatre, the Royal Opera House WC2E 9DD

13 May - 4 June

Tickets £8 - £35

Booking: www.roh.org.uk