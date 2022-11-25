UK Tour Dates Announced For Curve and Sadler's Wells Production of 42ND STREET

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The production will open at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022  
The Curve and Sadler's Wells production of the musical 42nd STREET will open at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023 before embarking on a UK tour visiting Canterbury, Leeds, Bristol, Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Manchester, Southampton, Newcastle, Woking and Belfast.

This new production will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones. Casting and full creative team will be announced in due course.

This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, "We're In The Money", "Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You". 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show...and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd STREET is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.


42nd STREET has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 17th May - Saturday 3rd June 2023
Leicester Curve Theatre
www.curveonline.co.uk
ON SALE NOW

Wednesday 7th June - Saturday 2nd July 2023
Sadler's Wells
www.sadlerswells.com
ON SALE NOW

Thursday 13th July - Saturday 22nd July 2023
Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
www.marlowetheatre.com
ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 25th July - Saturday 29th July 2023
Leeds Grand Theatre
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com
ON SALE NOW

Monday 31st July - Saturday 5th August 2023
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome
ON SALE 29TH NOVEMBER

Monday 7th August - Saturday 12th August 2023
Plymouth Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.com
ON SALE NOW

Monday 14th August - Saturday 19th August 2023
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
ON SALE 9TH DECEMBER

Monday 21st August - Saturday 26th August 2023
Glasgow Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-glasgow
ON SALE 29TH NOVEMBER

Monday 28th August - Saturday 2nd September 2023
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
ON SALE SOON

Monday 4th September - Saturday 9th September 2023
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire
ON SALE SOON

Monday 25th September - Saturday 30th September 2023
Manchester Palace Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester
ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 3rd October - Saturday 7th October 2023
Mayflower, Southampton
http://www.mayflower.org.uk
ON SALE 12TH DECEMBER

Tuesday 10th October - Saturday 14th October 2023
Newcastle Theatre Royal
https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON

Monday 16th October - Saturday 21st October 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 24th October - Saturday 28th October 2023
Belfast, Grand Opera House
www.grandoperahouse.co.uk
ON SALE 28TH NOVEMBER




GREY MAN, Streaming Online Photo
GREY MAN, Streaming Online
Grey Man is a fascinating piece of digital theatre, a drama in storytelling, which by the end feels like an elaborate deception to scare the soul. Writer Lulu Raczka has created a play which is strange, familial, and downright weird.
Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire Photo
Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
Hackney Empire has released production images for its 23rd Christmas pantomime Mother Goose which began previews on 19 November. The production runs until 31 December with press night on 1 December.
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre Photo
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
Curated by Robin Tyson (King’s Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre’s music programming this December.
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!

