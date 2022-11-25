UK Tour Dates Announced For Curve and Sadler's Wells Production of 42ND STREET
The production will open at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023.
The Curve and Sadler's Wells production of the musical 42nd STREET will open at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17th May 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023 before embarking on a UK tour visiting Canterbury, Leeds, Bristol, Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Manchester, Southampton, Newcastle, Woking and Belfast.
This new production will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones. Casting and full creative team will be announced in due course.
This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, "We're In The Money", "Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You". 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.
Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show...and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.
42nd STREET is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.
42nd STREET has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.
Tour Dates
Wednesday 17th May - Saturday 3rd June 2023
Leicester Curve Theatre
www.curveonline.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Wednesday 7th June - Saturday 2nd July 2023
Sadler's Wells
www.sadlerswells.com
ON SALE NOW
Thursday 13th July - Saturday 22nd July 2023
Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
www.marlowetheatre.com
ON SALE NOW
Tuesday 25th July - Saturday 29th July 2023
Leeds Grand Theatre
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com
ON SALE NOW
Monday 31st July - Saturday 5th August 2023
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome
ON SALE 29TH NOVEMBER
Monday 7th August - Saturday 12th August 2023
Plymouth Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.com
ON SALE NOW
Monday 14th August - Saturday 19th August 2023
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
ON SALE 9TH DECEMBER
Monday 21st August - Saturday 26th August 2023
Glasgow Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-glasgow
ON SALE 29TH NOVEMBER
Monday 28th August - Saturday 2nd September 2023
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 4th September - Saturday 9th September 2023
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire
ON SALE SOON
Monday 25th September - Saturday 30th September 2023
Manchester Palace Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester
ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 3rd October - Saturday 7th October 2023
Mayflower, Southampton
http://www.mayflower.org.uk
ON SALE 12TH DECEMBER
Tuesday 10th October - Saturday 14th October 2023
Newcastle Theatre Royal
https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
Monday 16th October - Saturday 21st October 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 24th October - Saturday 28th October 2023
Belfast, Grand Opera House
www.grandoperahouse.co.uk
ON SALE 28TH NOVEMBER