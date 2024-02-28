Two New Shows Will Join National Theatre At Home in March

The National Theatre has announced that two new productions will be available to stream on National Theatre at Home. The Father and the Assassin written by Anupama Chandrasekhar and directed by Indhu Rubasingham, who was recently announced as the next Director and joint Chief-Executive of the National Theatre, and The House of Bernarda Alba, Alice Birch's (Normal People) radical version of Federico García Lorca's modern masterpiece directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire) join the platform from March 2024.

Audiences globally can watch the archive production of The Father and the Assassin on National Theatre at Home from 5 March. Filmed from its revival on the Olivier Stage in 2023, the production races the life of Nathuram Godse: journalist, nationalist – and the man who murdered Gandhi, over 30 years during India's fight for independence. Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) plays Nathuram Godse and Paul Bazely (Cruella, Benidorm) revives his role as Mahatma Gandhi in this production.

Olivier Award-winner Harriet Walter (Succession) stars in the role of the formidable matriarch in The House of Bernarda Alba, guarding her reputation against the rising tide of her family's desires. This comic drama was filmed during its run on the Lyttelton stage at the National Theatre in a co-production with Playful Productions and will be available on National Theatre at Home from 22 March.

National Theatre at Home launched in 2020 after the National Theatre hosted weekly free streams of archive productions during the summer lockdown when theatres around the world were closed, garnering over 15 million views in 173 countries. Over 80 plays have been released onto National Theatre at Home to subscribers from 170+ countries. All titles on the platform are available with captions, and over 85% of titles are available with Audio Description.

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com with single titles to rent from £5.99 – £7.99, a monthly subscription for £9.99 or an annual subscription for £99.99. Gift membership is also available as a one/two/three month or one-year subscription.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home.

National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.