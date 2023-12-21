Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

'Try January' Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios In 2024

A program of artistic and community events for all at Riverside Studios in 2024

By: Dec. 21, 2023

 Riverside Studios is inviting Londoners to discover something new with a specially curated programme of cultural and community events. 

From dancercise and yoga to brand-new cinema, music and theatre, the venue is inviting its existing community and new visitors are invited to take part and #TryJanuary at Riverside Studios. 

Kicking off in the first week of January with not-for-profit yoga with Lumi Foundation and the weekly series of 'LIVE Next to the Apollo' stand-up events, the month's line-up embraces the concept of ‘trying out' new life experiences. A wellbeing weekend on 13-14 January sees two brand-new events for those seeking a healthier, more mindful 2024: Sound Bath: total relaxation and Colour & Sleep Therapy sessions offer fresh perspectives from experienced wellness experts. 

Opportunities to create continue with an introduction to Sculpting from sculptor, illustrator, and ceramicist, Maria Trupia. Riverscribes provides an open and creative space for developing new writing, led by award-winning actor and writer, Nadine Gray. A new course, Riverscribes: Writing Short Stories, brings four weeks of expert-led sessions—led by established author Dr Rachel Knightley—on capturing and creating compelling stories, with first-hand advice on how to approach and work with agents and publishers. 

Affordable cinema for all: As part of its #TryJanuary line-up, the venue has reduced weekday cinema tickets for standard screenings to £6.50, encouraging as many people as possible to come and discover great film in the new year. From classic and arthouse cinema to new Hollywood blockbusters, the venue offers something for every taste and area of interest. 

Artistic Director Rachel Tackley said: In 2023 we welcomed over 410,000 visitors to Riverside Studios with a broad range of work in our theatres, cinemas and exhibition spaces. As we look ahead to 2024, we thought it would be fun to have some new years' resolutions - for ourselves and for our community.  So this New Year, we want to bring new experiences to more people than ever before. Whether it's seeing a brand new show, treating yourself with a new wellness regime, or simply learning a new skill, there truly is something for everyone”  

 The unlimited pass for new theatre: January also offers theatre enthusiasts the chance to get their pass for entry to every show in the 2024 Bitesize Festival programme, taking place in February, with dates and programmes to be announced. 

Throughout December and January, Bitesize attendees can save money by purchasing a Festival Pass for £50 which can be redeemed against pairs of tickets to all of the festival shows. With plans for over 20 productions spanning theatre, cabaret, musicals and comedy, the pass seeks to make theatre as financially affordable as possible, whilst supporting early-career and young artists. 

More information on the pass is available here. 


