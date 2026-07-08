Travis Ross, Bella Brown, and More Join RENT at the Duke of York's Theatre

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Principal casting has been announced for the new production of Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent, directed by Olivier Award winner Luke Sheppard.

Joining the previously announced Gaten Matarazzo as Mark, will be Travis Ross as Roger, Bella Brown as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny. Further casting to be announced soon.

It was also announced that due to popular demand, booking for the show has now been extended until Saturday 27 March 2027.

Celebrating 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway, Rent will begin performances at the Duke of York's Theatre (soon to be renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre) on 26 September 2026 with an opening night on 8 October 2026.

Producers Chris Harper and Sonia Friedman said, "One of the greatest privileges of producing theatre is discovering and championing exceptional new talent, and that's exactly what this extraordinary young company represents. This remarkable group of actors embodies everything that has made Jonathan Larson's Rent so enduring: individuality, honesty, fearlessness and generosity of spirit.

Nearly thirty years after it first changed the landscape of musical theatre, Rent remains as vital, urgent and life-affirming as ever. Its story of love, friendship, community and resilience continues to speak powerfully to every new generation, which is why it felt so important that this production should be led by the voices, vitality and authenticity of the artists performing it today. We can't wait for audiences to discover these exceptional performers and experience the thrilling chemistry they've created together as they honour Jonathan Larson's extraordinary legacy."

Biographies

Travis Ross' (Roger) theatre credits include the role of Bobby in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, 42 Balloons and West Side Story. On screen, Travis is due to appear in the upcoming Apple TV series The Wanted Man.

Bella Brown (Mimi) most recently starred as Rapunzel in Into The Woods at the Bridge Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include Mistress/Alternate Evita in Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium, for which she received a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, Fate in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre.

Billy Nevers (Collins) is currently playing the role of Simon/Alternate Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium, having previously starred in the production at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. His further theatre credits include the roles of Aaron Burr and Lafayette/Jefferson for the first UK and Ireland tour of Hamilton, Fred in Groundhog Day at The Old Vic, Francois in &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Lazy Violet (Maureen) is no stranger to the role, having previously starred as Maureen in Landmark Theatre's production of Rent. Their other credits include Katherine Howard in SIX The Musical for Norwegian Cruise Line, the UK tour and at the Arts Theatre, and Laura in Public the Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Danielle Fiamanya (Joanne) recently starred as Fiona MacLaren in Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her other stage credits include Lily in Otherland at the Almeida Theatre, Second Witch in the UK tour of Macbeth alongside Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, May in The Secret Life of Bees at the Almeida Theatre, Winnie Mandela in Mandela at the Young Vic, the original West End cast of Frozen at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the original West End cast of &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Nettie in the Curve Theatre production of The Color Purple, for which she won the Stage Debut Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Jeevan Braich (Angel) won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut and the Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical for his performance as Rusty in Starlight Express at the Troubadour Wembley, as well as being nominated for a Black British Theatre Award.

Joaquin Pedro Valdes' (Benny) theatre credits include Herakles in The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse, Borough, Alfred Hitchcock Presents at the Theatre Royal Bath, The Lightning Thief at The Other Palace, The Baker's Wife and Pacific Overtures both at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Death Note at the London Palladium and Lyric Theatre and the UK and Ireland tour of The Lion King.

Gaten Matarazzo (Mark) gained international recognition for playing Dustin Henderson in the Netflix drama series Stranger Things, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance. On stage he most recently appeared as Tobias in the critically acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre, Jesus in Godspell at Circle in the Square and Frankie Epps in Parade at New York City Center. He also appeared as Jack in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl.

About Rent

Set in New York's East Village, Rent follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, Rent is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.

Rent has music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves. Set design is by David Woodhead, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, video design and cinematography by George Reeve and Nathan Amzi, make-up and hair design by Jackie Saundercock, UK Casting by Pearson Casting CSA, CDG, CDA and US Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA. The musical supervisor is Bill Sherman and the musical director and associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant, the associate director is Priya Patel Appleby and the dialect coach is Joe Trill.

This production of Rent will be produced in the West End by Chris Harper Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Winkler & Smalberg and Julie Larson in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

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