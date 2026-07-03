HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on a New UK and Ireland Tour in 2027

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Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson's production of Hairspray will embark on its second major national UK and Ireland tour in 2027. The production is choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie.

This iconic musical comedy features some of musical theatre's best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can't Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Neil Hurst will return to play the iconic role of Edna Turnblad. A much-loved British actor, comedian and writer, Neil began his career touring the country in comedy and variety shows, supporting comedy legends such as Bruce Forsyth, Ken Dodd and Cannon and Ball. His recent theatre credits include The Full Monty (national tour) as well as being an award-winning pantomime favourite headlining the annual panto at Nottingham Theatre Royal. His television credits include two series in a recurring live improvisation role on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, working alongside Michael to set up his Unexpected Star of the Show.

Brenda Edwards who has previously played Motormouth in three tours of Hairspray, said: “I am so thrilled that this wonderful musical is returning to cities across the UK as it holds a very special place in my heart! I had so much fun making my directorial debut as a co-director with Paul Kerryson first time round. The show's story and themes continue to remain as relevant as ever and I cannot wait to share this vibrant new production of this timeless musical with even more people.”

Spanning a career of more than 18 years across television, film and stage, Brenda Edwards rose to fame following her success on The X-Factor in 2005. In 2006, she was presented with the Screen Nation Award for Favourite Reality TV Star and went on to become a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women as well as presenting BBC's Songs of Praise and ITV's Carols at Christmas (both in 2021). Brenda's extensive career on the stage has seen her play iconic roles including Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (Original UK Tour, West End and London Coliseum), Mamma Morton in Chicago (West End and UK Tour) and Maybelle in Hairspray (UK Tour). Other highlights include sold out concerts at the world-famous Ronnie Scott's, London's Pigalle Club, and at the Barbican for Brenda Edward's Gospel Christmas produced by Raymond Gubbay. Brenda is proud to have independently released her Debut Album “Bring It Back”.

Completing the creative team is Set and Costume Design by Takis, Lighting Design by Philip Gladwell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison, Musical Supervising and Arrangement by Ben Atkinson, Musical Direction by Richard Atkinson, Projection Design by George Reeve, Casting by Grindrod Burton, Associate Director Juliet Gough and Associate Choreographer Shaquille Brush.

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link's heart – without denting her 'do?

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman Marc Shaiman and book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the stage production of Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also played in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical's phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Tour Dates

The tour will open in Manchester at the Palace Theatre on 2 July until 19 July 2027 before travelling to:

Glasgow Kings Theatre (20-25 July)

Edinburgh Playhouse (27 July – 1 August)

Cardiff Wales Millenium Centre (3-7 August)

Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (9-14 August)

Belfast Grand Opera House (16-21 August)

Southend Cliffs Pavilion (24-29 August)

New Wimbledon Theatre (31 August – 4 September)

Liverpool Empire (13-18 September)

Bradford Alhambra Theatre (20-25 September)

Sunderland Empire (27 September – 2 October)

Milton Keynes Theatre (4-9 October)

Malvern Theatres (11-16 October)

Birmingham Hippodrome (25-30 October)

York Grand Opera House (1-6 November)

Leicester Curve (8-13 November)

Brighton Theatre Royal (15-20 November)

Woking Theatre (22-27 November)

Bristol Hippodrome (10-15 January 2028)

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