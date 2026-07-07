Video: Indira Varma as Levene in New Clip From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at the Old Vic

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A new video clip has been released from the Old Vic's all-female production of Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Olivier Award-winning actress Indira Varma in the role of Levene. The video, posted to the Old Vic's YouTube channel, gives audiences a closer look at Varma's performance in David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is currently running at the London theatre.

Glengarry Glen Ross, written by David Mamet, centers on a group of real estate salespeople competing ruthlessly to keep their jobs, with first prize a Cadillac and the rest facing termination. The play, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is widely regarded as one of the defining American works about ambition, desperation, and moral compromise.

The Old Vic's production features an all-female cast and is directed by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber. Alongside Varma as Levene, the cast includes Rosa Salazar as Roma. The production runs through July 18, 2026.

BroadwayWorld has been covering the production extensively, including footage from press night and an on-site review of the staging.

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