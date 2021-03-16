Trafalgar Theatre Lights Up in Red to Mark Year Anniversary That Theatres Went Dark

Trafalgar Entertainment is working alongside campaign group We Make Events, to mark the week of 16 March (Monday 15th - Friday 19th March) by illuminating its West End theatre, Trafalgar Theatre, in red.

This is to mark a year today since the UK was placed into lockdown and live performance venues across the country closed their doors, some who have not been able to re-open in the past year.

"Trafalgar Theatre stands in solidarity with the live events industry and all those who have suffered in the pandemic. We want to send a message of hope and support to workers and their families, and let them know that they are very much valued and cherished. We will be back - with Jersey Boys in the summer," said Joint CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment, Dame Rosemary Squire.