Totally Thames Announces Illuminated Flotilla and More Set For September 2022

More events have been announced for Totally Thames 2022, the annual celebration of London's river. The festival will include the Thames's first illuminated night-time flotilla, the return of the popular Kids' Choir and Sing for Water, and a fascinating exploration of the heritage of Trinity Buoy Wharf and the Leamouth Peninsula.

Reflections, on 24th September, celebrates Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. This impressive illuminated flotilla will see over 150 boats process along the River Thames from Chelsea to Tower Bridge at dusk. All craft will be decorated with white lights, creating a stunning river of light as they reflect on the water's surface. The flotilla will include Gloriana, the Queen's Rowbarge, which was made for Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee. Some of the Thames bridges will be given a specifically-programmed celebratory sequence of majestically evolving colour and light. All the participating crews are raising funds for the RNLI, supporting the construction of a new lifeboat station at Waterloo Bridge.

River of Hope is an installation of 200 silk flags which will be exhibited from 24th September - 30th October at the National Maritime Museum. The flags were created by young people from across the UK and the Commonwealth, with the designs inspired by their hopes and aspirations for a greener, more sustainable future. The flags were paraded along The Mall as part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June.

Exploring the heritage of Leamouth Peninsula is London's Lost Village, delving into the history of the area, which included the East India Docks, Orchard Place (one of London's most notorious slums), the factory that produced all the glass for the Crystal Palace, and Trinity Buoy Wharf, London's experimental lighthouse and current creative hub. This fantastic range of online and in person events will include walking tours of Trinity Buoy Wharf and Bow Creek, and talks on whitebait suppers and shipbuilding on the Thames.

The popular Sing for Water and Kids' Choir are returning to The Scoop this September. Sing for Water will see choirs from around the UK come together to perform songs chosen and conducted by Roxane Smith and Katie Rose. The 500-strong choir is made up of over 40 choirs and singing groups who will sing to raise awareness and money for WaterAid. Kids' Choir is a heart-warming concert by a choir of over 400 children. The school children, from 23 primary schools across London, will be led by renowned conductor Richard Frostick (Youth Music Voices, Platinum Jubilee; 'Yeah' Festival; Royal Opera House) and their concert will include renditions of I am the Earth, Greatest Day and ABBA's Dancing Queen.

Previously announced events at Totally Thames 2022 include mudlarking walks, talks and exhibitions, river-themed performances and exhibitions and the Great River Race.