Tom Chambers Joins UK Tour of BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP

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TV and Stage actor and former winner of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Holby City, Top Hat), will star alongside the previously announced actor, author and podcaster, Giovanna Fletcher (The Girl on the Train, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, 2:22 A Ghost Story), in the world premiere stage production of Before I Go To Sleep, based on the international bestselling novel by S J Watson, which was subsequently adapted into the hit film starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth.

Christine appears to have an idyllic life – with one terrible exception. Every night, when she goes to sleep, she loses her memory. Every morning, she wakes up remembering nothing from the last 20 years of her life – not even the loving husband lying beside her.

As she desperately tries to piece her life back together, hidden and terrifying truths begin to emerge, forcing her to question everything.

Memories lie. People do too.

Best known to television audiences for his roles in Father Brown, Holby City and Waterloo Road, Tom Chambers has also enjoyed an extensive stage career including leading roles in Top Hat, Crazy for You, Dial M for Murder and Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts. He won the sixth series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Chambers will play Ben, the husband of Christine, played by Fletcher, in this gripping new psychological thriller, packed with suspense, shocking revelations and edge-of-your-seat twists. The production opens at Richmond Theatre on 15 January 2027 ahead of a major UK and Ireland tour running through to the end of June. Giovanna Fletcher is set to perform at all venues on the tour and Tom Chambers will appear in the production up to and including its engagement at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre (30 March – 3 April 2027), before returning to filming. Further casting for the tour to be announced.

Tom Chambers said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Giovanna in Before I Go To Sleep. It's such a brilliantly unsettling story, and what I love about it is that you're never quite sure who or what to believe. Ben is a fascinating character to play, particularly in a story where memory and trust are so closely intertwined. I think Rachel has done a great job adapting the book in to a stage play and I can't wait to get into rehearsals and bring this extraordinary thriller to audiences around the country.”

Giovanna Fletcher, who is also Executive Producer on the show said, “I'm so excited to have Tom joining the cast of Before I Go To Sleep as Christine's husband, Ben. It's such a gripping story and the relationship between Christine and Ben is right at the heart of it. It's going to be a lot of fun working on those twists and turns in the rehearsal room and I think audiences are going to love seeing the action unfold on stage.

And as an extra bonus, I'm reunited with Rachel Wagstaff and Loveday Ingram who I worked with on The Girl on the Train. The dream team are back together and now we get to welcome Tom into the fold.”

The stage production of Before I Go To Sleep is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Loveday Ingram, the creative team behind the 2025 stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, which also starred Giovanna Fletcher.

First published in 2011, S J Watson's debut novel Before I Go To Sleep became an international bestseller, selling over six million copies worldwide, being translated into more than 40 languages and winning the Crime Writers' Association Award for Best Debut Novel and the Galaxy National Book Award for Crime Thriller of the Year. It was subsequently adapted into the 2014 film starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth and Mark Strong.

The new stage production comes as Watson prepares to publish Before I Sleep Forever, the long-awaited sequel to his original novel, on 6 May 2027 with Orenda Books. The novel sees the return of Christine Lucas and will be published while the stage production tours the UK and Ireland.

S J Watson said, “It's wonderful to see Before I Go To Sleep finding a new life on stage. When I first wrote Christine's story, I could never have imagined the journey it would take, or that I would be returning to her world all these years later. Theatre offers such an exciting way to explore the uncertainty and suspense at the heart of the novel, and I'm delighted that Giovanna and Tom will be bringing these characters to life for audiences across the UK. With the sequel arriving next year too, it's a particularly exciting time for Christine's story.”

Before I Go To Sleep is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff, directed by Loveday Ingram, with set, costume and video design by Justin Nardella, lighting design by Jason Taylor, sound design by Gareth Fry and produced by Josh Andrews. Further casting and creative team announcements will follow.

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