Tim Minchin Explains Delay of Netflix Release of MATILDA in UK

Tim Minchin has taken to Twitter to explain why the UK cannot see Matilda on Netflix yet.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has been released on the streaming platform globally, except in the UK. It is only showing in UK and Ireland cinemas currently and will be streaming in this country on Netflix from summer 2023.

In a thread, Minchin explained that he was sorry and the delay was not his decision.

I've got a lot of messages from people in the UK who are ? and or ? that Matilda is not on Netflix until the summer. A bullet point response:

1. I'm sorry

2. It wasn't up to me.

3. As filmmakers, we would prefer audiences to see the film in a cinema. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/MrYQZYeh6p - Tim Minchin (@timminchin) December 31, 2022

He added:

As filmmakers, we would prefer audiences to see the film in a cinema. The large format and excellent sound do justice to the incredible detail of the work. I know not everyone can afford it, but if you can, and you're a fan of the musical, I do think being in the UK - the only place in the world where it got a proper cinema release - is a good thing. You will get to see it on Netflix, too, in a few months.

There is a commercial reason why it has worked out this way, involving the fact that the film was funded by Sony and Netflix. Sony isn't a streamer, and therefore retained the rights to release the movie in the UK in the traditional manner. It might be disappointing (and a bit baffling), but it makes sense, and is one of the reasons the film is so good.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride