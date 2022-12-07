Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022-12-07
Tickets from just £30 for ORLANDO, starring Emma Corrin

The show runs at the Garrick Theatre until 25 February 2023

"Nothing is any longer one thing"

Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth I, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?

Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in Neil Bartlett's joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's modern masterpiece - Orlando. Leading an eleven-strong company in a bold new staging, Olivier Award nominee Emma Corrin returns to London's West End in one of the most surprising stories in the English language. An inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love.

Orlando is at the Garrick Theatre until 25 February 2023



