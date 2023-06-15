Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £22 for La Bamba! at the Peacock Theatre

La Bamba! is an explosive new musical starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and rising star Inês Fernandez in the lead role of Sofia. With breath-taking choreography from Strictly favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, Erica Da Silva and associate choreography by Giada Lini.

A jaw-dropping new production – La Bamba! combines Latin, R&B, and timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young Latin American girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart.

How can one decision alter her story for ever?

Sofia, a 17-year-old from Los Angeles, has rhythm in her blood. From the moment her father handed her a guitar, her dream was to become a superstar. However, Sofia will discover that whilst talent can make you a star, it’s fate that can make you a legend. Inspired by her musical heroes and with the help of her family, Sofia will bring together a community that has never felt more divided.

La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick and features music from across the Latin genre, from traditional folk songs to recent chart-topping hits, all arranged by award-winning maestro Alfonso Casado-Trigo.

A beautiful exploration of Latin culture and heritage, this is a fiery summer fiesta celebrating the power of music and how it can transform generations and bring people together.

La Bamba! is at the Peacock Theatre from 22 August - 02 September 2023