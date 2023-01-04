Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  
Tickets from £18 for Liza Pulman - The Heart Of It.

Liza Pulman is renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand.

Liza's Streisand show played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews. Now she returns to The Other Palace with her new show and album The Heart Of It.

In the company of her band and acclaimed Musical Director Joseph Atkins, Liza rediscovers and reimagines timeless classics and lost gems that have no business being lost. Her funny, intelligent, and emotional connection to a lyric and a melody goes straight to the heart of every song with a diverse and eclectic range of influences through Michel Legrand, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman, Judy Collins and a host of other iconic artists. Sharing anecdotes rich in warmth and humour, Liza will have you laughing one minute and crying the next in an evening designed to both break your heart and make it sing.

Liza is also one third of the hugely successful satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aida with whom she sells out theatres nationwide.




