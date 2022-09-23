Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets for £25 for MARVELLOUS at SohoPlace

Grab tickets for the inaugural show at the exciting new venue

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  
Tickets for £25 for MARVELLOUS at SohoPlace

Tickets for £25 for Marvellous at new venue SohoPlace

Be the first @sohoplace. The West End newest theatre opening 15 October with the joyful and inspiring - Marvellous, the incredible story of Neil 'Nello' Baldwin. Which really happened.

Growing up in the 1950's in less enlightened times, Neil Baldwin was not expected to be a success. But Neil decided he was destined to do wonderful things and that his life was going to be marvellous. And it is.

He hitchhiked across the country, became a famous clown, got an honorary degree from Keele University, was appointed Stoke City's legendary kit man, appeared on the Queen's New Year Honours list and accepted a BAFTA award for the film made about his life. A friend to anyone he meets, he became a local hero and an inspiration to the world. A reminder to us all not to let anything stand in the way of your dreams, just go out and make them happen.

@sohoplace is the first new build West End theatre in 50 years, with a flexible, 602-seat auditorium, purpose built and opening in-the-round.

Tickets for £25 for Marvellous at new venue SohoPlace

Marvellous is at SohoPlace from 15 October - 26 November


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat ClubTickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
September 22, 2022

Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club. In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free…
The London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting FellowshipThe London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting Fellowship
September 21, 2022

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) today opens applications for its new Conducting Fellowship, a scheme specifically created to promote diversity and inclusivity in the classical music industry by developing two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in the profession.
Alex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDERAlex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDER
September 21, 2022

Actor Alex Jennings will join the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) for the opening night of its 2022/23 season on Saturday 24 September when they perform Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
Tickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARKTickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARK
September 21, 2022

Tickets from £22 for German Cornejo's Tango After Dark. The intimate and sensual Tango After Dark delves into the world of authentic Argentine tango.
Show Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBEShow Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
September 20, 2022

Save up to 35% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre