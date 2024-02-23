Tickets On Sale Today For WAITING FOR GODOT at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Tickets are now on sale for the new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, directed by James Macdonald, starring Lucian Msamati (Estragon) and Ben Whishaw (Vladimir). Waiting for Godot will play a limited run at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 13 September until 14 December 2024, press night Thursday 19 September 2024.

Tickets go on general sale today with 25,000 tickets across the run priced at £25 and under, spread throughout the house, of which 5,000 are held for under 30s and key workers

Lucian Msamati said, “The wait has been worth it! I look forward to making merry mischief with James Macdonald for the first time and a too long overdue reunion with the creative brilliance and genuine spirit that is Ben Whishaw”.

Ben Whishaw said, “When I was 18 I was doing an art foundation course in Bedford and went one night with a friend to London to see a play that was part of a season of plays by Samuel Beckett at the Barbican Theatre. The play was Waiting for Godot. The next day I dropped out of my art course, having decided I wanted to study acting instead. I am unbelievably thrilled and excited - and a little terrified too - to be having this chance to perform Beckett’s utterly radical and incredibly beautiful play. It has haunted me since that night 25 years ago. And to get to do it with Lucian Msamati and James Macdonald … well, that’s just a dream”.

Kate Horton, Fictionhouse, said, “We hope as many people as possible will have the chance to experience this production and be inspired by the trail-blazing play, Waiting for Godot. So I’m delighted that we have 25,000 tickets for £25 and under available across the run, including 5,000 tickets particularly for under 30s and key workers.”

Also announced are Rae Smith (Set and Costume Design) and Amy Ball (Casting CDG) joining the creative team, with further casting and creatives to be announced.

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

“Let us do something, while we have the chance… at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”