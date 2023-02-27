Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN

Performance begin on Friday 19 May, at 4pm.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN

The Young Vic Theatre and LIFT have announced that tickets for The Second Woman starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson in an epic 24-hour performance will go on priority sale on Thursday 2 March, and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm.

Tickets will be available for the full 24 hours, for allocated time slots and on-the-door, with full details available at www.youngvic.org

One woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

The UK premiere of The Second Woman sees Ruth Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials, Hedda Gabler) take on this internationally acclaimed feat of endurance theatre and live cinema at the Young Vic commencing on Friday 19 May, at 4pm and concluding on Saturday 20 May at 4pm.

Over a full 24 hours, 100 different men are invited to star opposite Ruth Wilson, as she performs over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance.

In an epic endurance performance inspired by John Cassavetes' film Opening Night, none of the 100 different Martys have met or rehearsed with Ruth Wilson's Virginia and most of them are non-actors.

This production, created by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, is a collaboration between LIFT and the Young Vic, bringing together two of London's most innovative cultural institutions with one of the world's most celebrated actors.

Whether you choose to stay for 24 minutes or the full 24 hours, The Second Woman is a unique, cinematic theatre experience in which the stage offers the audience a wide-angle view of the action, while multiple cameras capture and share live close-ups.

Ruth Wilson said: "I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer. I'm interested in what happens in that space between us all; if we form a bond as we watch and anticipate the next play partner. This is a one-off, 24-hour experience of pure, spontaneous interaction. It will never happen again."

Kris Nelson, LIFT Artistic Director and CEO, and Stella Kanu, Executive Director, said: "We are fortunate to have some amazing partners and not many come close to the Young Vic who have been working with us tirelessly to bring this show to London since 2019! This May, you'll get to witness an incredible performance - a mesmerising concept by Sydney-based artists Nat Randall and Anna Breckon that's all about power, gender and the negotiations we make within a couple. Over 24 hours Ruth Wilson will reveal why she's one of the country's most mercurial and astounding performers. Audiences are in for a real treat!"

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Young Vic Artistic Director, and Lucy Davies, Executive Director, said: "The Second Woman is live event theatre at its very best, starring Ruth Wilson in a formidable and truly unique performance. We are proud to present Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's genre-defying work with our brilliant co-producer LIFT, and together bring audiences non-stop, unforgettable theatre over 24 hours."

The Second Woman is a Young Vic Theatre and LIFT co-production, produced in association with Ruth Wilson, created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, presented in proud association with House of Oz.

Direction is by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, Video and Camera Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, UK Lighting Design by Lauren Woodhead, Music Composition by Nina Buchanan and Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Second Woman goes on sale to Young Vic Soul Mates, Friends and LIFT members on Thursday 2 March at 12pm and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm via www.youngvic.org

Demand for tickets is expected to be exceptionally high and tickets are limited to two per booking. Following priority and general on sales, there will be on-the-door tickets throughout the performance, subject to availability.




Miranda Hart Joins Richard Curtis, Jonathan Ross and Jo Brand at Just For Laughs London Fe Photo
Miranda Hart Joins Richard Curtis, Jonathan Ross and Jo Brand at Just For Laughs London Festival
Miranda Hart has joined the line-up for Just For Laughs LONDON festival which kicks off this Thursday 2nd March until Sunday 5th March. Miranda will be joining Richard Curtis live on stage on Sunday 5th March at indigo at The O2 as part of Comic Relief The Truth & Everything Except The Truth.
Southbank Centre Announces Aladdin Sane Anniversary Events and Exhibition For Bowies Legen Photo
Southbank Centre Announces Aladdin Sane Anniversary Events and Exhibition For Bowie's Legendary Album
The Southbank Centre has announced a raft of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's iconic 1973 album, Aladdin Sane. Aladdin Sane: 50 Years will feature a two-month long exhibition (6 April - 28 May) exploring the creation of the album's iconic artwork.
Kym Marsh Will Star Alongside her Daughter Emilie Cunliffe in GREATEST DAYS - the Official Photo
Kym Marsh Will Star Alongside her Daughter Emilie Cunliffe in GREATEST DAYS - the Official Take That Musical
English singer, actress and TV presenter Kym Marsh and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe will star as Rachel and Young Rachel respectively in The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth.
The Barricade Boys Head Home To The West End For The Ultimate Party Photo
The Barricade Boys Head Home To The West End For The Ultimate Party
The UK's most exciting musical theatre group have announced a very special homecoming show in London's West End - at the Adelphi Theatre - on Tuesday October 17.

More Hot Stories For You


The Vandens Karta Ensemble to Present THE CATHEDRAL at VAULT FestivalThe Vandens Karta Ensemble to Present THE CATHEDRAL at VAULT Festival
February 25, 2023

VAULT Festival 2023 will present the Vandens Karta Ensemble's The Cathedral from 14-17 March 2023 (21:15) at The Studio.
Michael Ahomka-Lindsey, Amy Di Bartolomeo & More to Star in Union Theatre Fundraising ConcertMichael Ahomka-Lindsey, Amy Di Bartolomeo & More to Star in Union Theatre Fundraising Concert
February 24, 2023

Join in at The Other Palace for a night full of West End stars performing to raise money for The Union Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle in THE TIME MACHINE UK PremierePhotos: First Look at Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle in THE TIME MACHINE UK Premiere
February 24, 2023

Get a first look at the UK premiere of The Time Machine, starring Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle.
Jane Asher Leads the Cast of THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree TheatreJane Asher Leads the Cast of THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre
February 24, 2023

The Orange Tree Theatre today announces the full cast for Somerset Maugham's The Circle, directed by Tom Littler in his Orange Tree debut as Artistic Director since taking up the role in January this year.
BARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy CoqsBARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy Coqs
February 24, 2023

From her early beginnings on the fledgling London alternative cabaret circuit, through almost every musical genre, Barb Jungr's work has often defied categorisation. Accompanied by some of the best live musicians in Britain her increasingly rare live appearances are unmissable.
share