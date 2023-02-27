Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN

The Young Vic Theatre and LIFT have announced that tickets for The Second Woman starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson in an epic 24-hour performance will go on priority sale on Thursday 2 March, and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm.

Tickets will be available for the full 24 hours, for allocated time slots and on-the-door, with full details available at www.youngvic.org

One woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

The UK premiere of The Second Woman sees Ruth Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials, Hedda Gabler) take on this internationally acclaimed feat of endurance theatre and live cinema at the Young Vic commencing on Friday 19 May, at 4pm and concluding on Saturday 20 May at 4pm.

Over a full 24 hours, 100 different men are invited to star opposite Ruth Wilson, as she performs over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance.

In an epic endurance performance inspired by John Cassavetes' film Opening Night, none of the 100 different Martys have met or rehearsed with Ruth Wilson's Virginia and most of them are non-actors.

This production, created by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, is a collaboration between LIFT and the Young Vic, bringing together two of London's most innovative cultural institutions with one of the world's most celebrated actors.

Whether you choose to stay for 24 minutes or the full 24 hours, The Second Woman is a unique, cinematic theatre experience in which the stage offers the audience a wide-angle view of the action, while multiple cameras capture and share live close-ups.

Ruth Wilson said: "I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer. I'm interested in what happens in that space between us all; if we form a bond as we watch and anticipate the next play partner. This is a one-off, 24-hour experience of pure, spontaneous interaction. It will never happen again."

Kris Nelson, LIFT Artistic Director and CEO, and Stella Kanu, Executive Director, said: "We are fortunate to have some amazing partners and not many come close to the Young Vic who have been working with us tirelessly to bring this show to London since 2019! This May, you'll get to witness an incredible performance - a mesmerising concept by Sydney-based artists Nat Randall and Anna Breckon that's all about power, gender and the negotiations we make within a couple. Over 24 hours Ruth Wilson will reveal why she's one of the country's most mercurial and astounding performers. Audiences are in for a real treat!"

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Young Vic Artistic Director, and Lucy Davies, Executive Director, said: "The Second Woman is live event theatre at its very best, starring Ruth Wilson in a formidable and truly unique performance. We are proud to present Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's genre-defying work with our brilliant co-producer LIFT, and together bring audiences non-stop, unforgettable theatre over 24 hours."

The Second Woman is a Young Vic Theatre and LIFT co-production, produced in association with Ruth Wilson, created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, presented in proud association with House of Oz.

Direction is by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, Video and Camera Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, UK Lighting Design by Lauren Woodhead, Music Composition by Nina Buchanan and Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Second Woman goes on sale to Young Vic Soul Mates, Friends and LIFT members on Thursday 2 March at 12pm and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm via www.youngvic.org

Demand for tickets is expected to be exceptionally high and tickets are limited to two per booking. Following priority and general on sales, there will be on-the-door tickets throughout the performance, subject to availability.