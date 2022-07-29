Tickets Go On Sale Today For ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND at LABYRINTH

Tickets go on sale today, Friday 29 July, for the immersive smash hit "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND" at Labyrinth Waterloo.

With even more twists and turns for 2022, "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND" is a fusion of storytelling, music, circus, puppetry and spectacle. Discover your Wonderland like never before with this interactive, 90-minute narrative theatre show, piecing together the puzzle as to what has happened to Alice who is lost in the looking glass. Performances begin on 30 November 2022 at Labyrinth Waterloo.

Seen by over 300,000 people worldwide, "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND" was created by Les Enfants Terribles theatre company and originally conceived as a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's classic novel. It premiered in 2015 at The Vaults and was nominated for the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family show before returning in 2017 and then transferring to Shanghai for two years in 2018. It is written by Oliver Lansley and Anthony Spargo and directed by Oliver Lansley and James Seager with design by Sam Wyer.

Labyrinth Waterloo is the first venue from the newly formed immersive company, Labyrinth, featuring a bespoke immersive theatre space, a contemporary unique restaurant, and a fantastical bar. Dine, Drink, Discover at Labyrinth Waterloo. Dine at "THE ROSARIUM", drink at "UNDERLAND" and discover the world's best immersive theatre with "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND". Dinner and drinks packages are available to enjoy the full Labyrinth experience. The 'Queen of Hearts' includes dinner at The Rosarium, tickets to "Alice's Adventures Underground" and a special Underland cocktail to be enjoyed at the Mad Hatters Tea Party during the show.