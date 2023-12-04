Tickets From Just £30 for DEAR ENGLAND, Starring Joseph Fiennes

It’s time to change the game. 

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Dear England

Tickets From £30 for Dear England

The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn. 

It’s time to change the game. 

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land. 

Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of Gareth Southgate is ‘pitch-perfect’ (Time Out) in this ‘thrilling’ (Sunday Times) new play by James Graham, with set design by Es Devlin. Graham reunites with director Rupert Goold, following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink, in this gripping ‘new stage epic’ (Telegraph) about both nation and game. 

West End premiere season begins 9 October at the Prince Edward Theatre. 

Please note this is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. It features characters inspired by some real-life individuals, and some composite characters entirely imagined by the author.

Tickets From £30 for Dear England

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £30
Was £45 - Now £30
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £57 - Now £45
Was £60 - Now £45
Was £63 - Now £45
Was £81 - Now £60
Was £84 - Now £60
Was £87 - Now £60
Was £93 - Now £70
Was £96 - Now £70
Was £99 - Now £70
Was £119 - Now £80

Friday - Saturday
Was £51 - Now £35
Was £69 - Now £50
Was £93 - Now £65
Was £105 - Now £72.50
Was £119 - Now £80

Valid on all performances 04 December 2023 - 22 December 2023.
(Excl. matinees 09 December, 14 December and 16 December and evenings 09 December, 16 December, 18 December and 19 December)

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre until 13 January 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

