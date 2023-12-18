Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The show comes to Kiln Theatre from 8 February - 02 March 2024

Tickets from just £18 for Spymonkey's The Frogs

Spymonkey’s tragically funny attempt to pull off a classic Greek comedy.

From the UK’s leading physical comedy ensemble Spymonkey comes a delirious trip through Greek theatre, a monster-filled Underworld and classic vaudeville double acts.

Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are at the end of the road. The other Spymonkeys have taken themselves off to a better place, and they’re about to call it a day. But when a mega-rich philanthropist and her theatrically inclined niece make them an offer they can’t refuse, this comedy duo are given one last chance. Do they have what it takes to perform the classic Greek comedy The Frogs? With golden-age glamour, modern-day angst and a jumping chorus of tap-dancing frogs, this is Aristophanes performed like you’ve never seen it before.

The Frogs is at the Kiln Theatre from 8 February - 02 March 2024


Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team at Hackney Empire have announced details of some of the shows and events now on sale for 2024, including comedy, music, spoken word, live podcasts, youth talent shows, charity galas, and youth focussed provision, as part of the Creative Futures programme.  

The 2024 tour dates have been announced for Blackeyed Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Oh What a Lovely War.

Any new show from Les Enfants Terribles arrives with high expectations. Their hugely imaginative approach to theatre has seen them take wellknown children's tales and turn them into immersive promenade adventures like the deliciously gruesome (and gruesomely delicious) Dinner With The Twits and 2015's twisted fantasy Alice Underground which is being revived next year.

Rehearsal photos have been released of leading physical comedy ensemble company Spymonkey for their latest Made in Northampton co-production, The Frogs, which premieres on the Royal stage from Friday 19 January to Saturday 3 February. 

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre.

