Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £12 for Cuckoo at The Royal Court

“I do love some David Attenborough, but even he can be a bit of a miz bag now, always going on about climate change… You don’t want to think about the end of the world before you go to bed on a Sunday night.”

Doreen and her two grown up daughters sit at the table – eating fish and chips, distracted by their phones.

Upstairs, 17–year-old Megyn has locked herself in her grandmother’s bedroom and refuses to come out. And no one is entirely sure why…

Michael Wynne’s dark comedy explores the safety of home and the different ways we cope in our increasingly uncertain world.

Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning playwright, Michael Wynne returns to the Royal Court with his new play directed by Artistic Director, Vicky Featherstone.

Book By 19 August 2023:

Save Up To 63%! Valid on all performances until 19 August. (Excl. Monday performances)

Cuckoo is at the Royal Court until 19 August

Royal Court, London

6 Jul 2023 - 19 Aug 2023