The Young Vic Appoints Five New Trustees to Its Board

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The Young Vic has announced the appointment of five new trustees who will join the theatre's Board in September. They are Alex Burford, Managing Director of Warner Records UK, Sarah Edwards, Finance Director/Partner at Short Street Productions, Dermot Finch, Group Chief Operating Officer at The King's Trust, Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the King's Bench Division of the High Court of Justice and David Walker, partner at Latham & Watkins law firm. As the organisation's new Trustees join, Nicky Dunn OBE, Fiona Shaw and Anna Williams will retire from the board after ten years of service.

The new trustees bring with them significant professional expertise from a wide range of backgrounds that will support the Young Vic as it continues to bring accessible and affordable high-quality productions of ambitious new work, radical re-imaginings of classic texts and compelling international stories to its stages.

Lucy Pattison, Executive Director of the Young Vic said: “We are delighted to welcome new Trustees Alex, David, Dermot, Sarah and Victoria to the Young Vic in this new, exciting chapter for the organisation under the Artistic Direction of Nadia Fall. As we look to the future and continue to build our vision for the organisation, we are grateful for the energy, ideas and support of our Board under the thoughtful and consistent leadership of Glenn Earle.”

Glenn Earle, Chair of the Young Vic Board of Trustees said: I would like to thank our wonderful trustees Nicky Dunn, Fiona Shaw and Anna Williams for their tireless support of the Young Vic over the last ten years. Although we are wishing them a fond farewell from the Board they will always be part of the Young Vic family.

With the appointments of Sarah, Alex, Dermot, Victoria and David to our Board of Trustees we welcome five exceptional individuals who bring unique perspectives, ideas and a broad range of experience. I look forward to working with them and our fellow Trustees as we plan for the future of our brilliant theatre.”

Alex Burford is Managing Director of Warner Records UK, one of the UK's leading record labels, and has over 15 years' experience in the music industry. Prior to joining Warner Records UK, he was General Manager of Black Butter, the award-winning joint venture with Sony Music. He has played a key role in the careers of globally successful artists including Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and PinkPantheress. Alex also serves as a Non-Executive Director of Channel 4.

Sarah Edwards is a partner at Short Street Productions, a theatre production and general management company. Previously, she held senior finance roles at Sonia Friedman Productions and Ambassador Theatre Group. Prior to her involvement in the theatre industry, she trained as a Chartered Accountant at Deloitte before going on to hold various finance positions at Iglo Foods Group, the owner of the Birds Eye brand. She is also a trustee of the National Youth Arts Trust, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds access training in drama, music and dance through bursaries and other initiatives.

Dermot Finch is Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Adviser to the Group Board at The King's Trust, which supports young people into work in the UK and globally. Previously, Dermot was a civil servant with His Majesty's Treasury, the British Embassy in the USA and the Northern Ireland Office; and the founding CEO of the Centre for Cities, an urban policy research organisation.

David Walker started his career in advertising before becoming a lawyer. He is a partner at Latham & Watkins and has been Global Vice Chair of Corporate and Co-Chair of Private Equity. Prior to that he was a partner at Clifford Chance where he was Global Head of Private Equity. He has served on the board of the social enterprise On Purpose and is currently on the Corporate & Philanthropy Leadership Group of Breakthrough T1D, a charity aiming to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Victoria Sharp specialised in media and information law for 30 years as a barrister, and as a Queen's Counsel from 2001. Victoria was appointed as a High Court judge in 2009, a member of the Court of Appeal in 2013, President of the King's Bench Division in 2019 and Deputy Head of Criminal Justice in 2020. She served on the Judicial Executive Board the Criminal Justice Board of England and Wales and worked with the government on many aspects of the justice system and the law.

Alex, Sarah, Dermot, David and Victoria will join Glenn Earle (Chair, Young Vic Board of Trustees), Robert Easton, Kene Ejikeme, Farah Ramzan Golant CBE, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith MBE.

The Young Vic's 2026/27 season will open next month with the World Premiere of Thelma & Louise which runs from 3 September - 24 October, with opening night on 16 September.

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