The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Theatre has announced a West End ticket raffle to support their Propel fundraising campaign.

Tickets on offer as part of the Big West End Ticket Raffle include Little Big Things, The Unfriend, Frozen, Guys and Dolls, The Time Traveller's Wife, and Phantom of the Opera. All income from the raffle will go to supporting The Watermill Theatre's fundraising campaign, Propel, which was launched in the aftermath of the Arts Council's 100% cut to its funding. As the charity looks to its future as an independent theatre, fundraising will play an essential role in enabling The Watermill to continue to offer a vibrant and ambitious programme of theatre and outreach that engages over 60,000 people every year.

Claire Murray, Executive Director at The Watermill Theatre commented, “As we look to the future as an independent theatre company, we are excited to offer audiences a way to both support our fundraising and be in with a chance of winning tickets to some of the West End's most in demand shows. We've been overwhelmed by the strength of the support we've been shown by the theatre community in creating this raffle and we're grateful to everyone who has donated a prize.”

A spokesperson from Playful Productions, one of the country's leading producers, commented, “The UK is rightly famous around the globe for the vibrancy, diversity and quality of its performing arts. Regional theatres across the country, including powerhouse producing houses like the Watermill, are crucial to supporting this thriving landscape: they create life-long relationships with local audiences, provide access to world-class theatre experiences, tell new and overlooked stories in innovative ways, and inspire and develop the next generation of talent.”

To enter the raffle and be in with a chance of winning tickets to one of a wide range of shows, visit watermill.org.uk/raffle .