The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

Tickets on offer include Little Big Things, The Unfriend, Frozen, Guys and Dolls, The Time Traveller's Wife, and Phantom of the Opera.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Theatre has announced a West End ticket raffle to support their Propel fundraising campaign.

Tickets on offer as part of the Big West End Ticket Raffle include Little Big Things, The Unfriend, Frozen, Guys and Dolls, The Time Traveller's Wife, and Phantom of the Opera. All income from the raffle will go to supporting The Watermill Theatre's fundraising campaign, Propel, which was launched in the aftermath of the Arts Council's 100% cut to its funding. As the charity looks to its future as an independent theatre, fundraising will play an essential role in enabling The Watermill to continue to offer a vibrant and ambitious programme of theatre and outreach that engages over 60,000 people every year. 

Claire Murray, Executive Director at The Watermill Theatre commented, “As we look to the future as an independent theatre company, we are excited to offer audiences a way to both support our fundraising and be in with a chance of winning tickets to some of the West End's most in demand shows. We've been overwhelmed by the strength of the support we've been shown by the theatre community in creating this raffle and we're grateful to everyone who has donated a prize.”

A spokesperson from Playful Productions, one of the country's leading producers, commented, “The UK is rightly famous around the globe for the vibrancy, diversity and quality of its performing arts. Regional theatres across the country, including powerhouse producing houses like the Watermill, are crucial to supporting this thriving landscape: they create life-long relationships with local audiences, provide access to world-class theatre experiences, tell new and overlooked stories in innovative ways, and inspire and develop the next generation of talent.”

To enter the raffle and be in with a chance of winning tickets to one of a wide range of shows, visit watermill.org.uk/raffle .



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic Photo
Full Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the full cast and the creative team for Matthew Warchus' smash hit production of A Christmas Carol. Find out who is starring in the production here!

2
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £25 for The Little Big Things. An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man. 

3
Lyric Theatre Belfast, Sheffield Theatres, and More Nominated For 2023 UK Theatre Awards Photo
Lyric Theatre Belfast, Sheffield Theatres, and More Nominated For 2023 UK Theatre Awards

The nominees for this year’s UK Theatre Awards have been announced. Among those with many nominees are Lyric Theatre Belfast, Sheffield Theatres, and more. Check out the full list of nominees here!

4
Aimee Kelly Will Lead Adaptation of Novel BOY PARTS at Soho Theatre Photo
Aimee Kelly Will Lead Adaptation of Novel BOY PARTS at Soho Theatre

Pitch-black psychological thriller Boy Parts, based on the critically acclaimed debut novel by Eliza Clark has found its Irina, the complex antiheroine of the novel. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED

Recommended For You