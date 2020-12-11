The Show Must Go Online Announces Livestreamed Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Show Must Go Online has announced the livestreamed production of New York Times Bestselling author Ian Doescher's William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol. The production will be streamed live on 19 December, 7pm and will be available for 48 hours following. This comes after the company performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks this year.

Emily Ingram directs Tiffany Abercrombie (Beatrice Cratchit), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Ferdinand, Benvolio, First Witch), Jordy Deelight (Chorus, Tim, Balthasar, Macduff's Son, Second Witch), Maryam Grace (Puck, Pistol, First Gravedigger, Second Guest), Michelle Kelly (Martha, Juliet, Rosencrantz), Wendy Morgan (Ebenezer Scrooge), Ruth Page (Romeo, Third Witch, Miranda), Sarah Peachey (Swing, First Guest), Matthew Rhodes (Swing, Peter), Kevin V. Smith (Marlowe, Nym, Prospero, King Hamlet), Ahd Tamimi (Benedick Cratchit, Mercutio), Joy Tan (Macduff's Daughter, Belinda), and Emilio Vieira (Falstaff, Second Gravedigger, Guildenstern).

Ian Doescher's William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol reimagines the Dickens classic taking place in the Elizabethan era. Scrooge is the penny-pinching owner of a playhouse, and both the apparitions that visit him and the characters he encounters are drawn from Shakespeare's plays. It offers an imaginative twist on a Christmas classic, ideal for Shakespeare lovers or first-timers.

The cast have worked with The National Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Birmingham Rep, Stratford Festival, Goodman Theatre, Tuta Theatre, Traverse Theatre, Underbelly Edinburgh, Rose Theatre, National Theatre Scotland, Bard on the Beach, the BBC, ITV, and more.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, starting at £5 with recommended donations of £15. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alternatively, those who sign up to The Show Must Go Online's Patreon for the month of December, with a minimum donation of £5, will be offered a ticket as well as access to exclusive content. https://www.patreon.com/TheShowMustGoOnline

For updates on future productions, or to watch the company's previous shows, including their complete Shakespeare First Folio series, and Ian Doescher's Pop Shakespeare Series, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/