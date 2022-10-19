Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Ballet's A DIAMOND CELEBRATION Comes to Cinemas

The evening will offer an unmissable opportunity to see a stunning roster of Principal dancers, the highest rank in the Company, together on stage.

Oct. 19, 2022  

The Royal Ballet has announced that, this November, The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration will be broadcast live on opening night to over 850 cinemas in 31 countries around the world. The evening will offer an unmissable opportunity to see a stunning roster of Principal dancers, the highest rank in the Company, together on stage.

The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration marks 60 years of the Friends of the Royal Opera House, offering an evening of classic and contemporary gems that celebrate the breadth and diversity of the Company's repertory. The gala will include The Royal Ballet's first performance of For Four by Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and three world premieres: Pam Tanowitz and Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga's first Main Stage works for Covent Garden, plus new choreography by Royal Ballet First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti. It will close with a performance of Diamonds, from George Balanchine's Jewels.

Broadcast on the first of only three nights in London, A Diamond Celebration promises to be a dazzling evening, showcasing the full Company, and celebrating the art form's past, present and future. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 20 November 2022.

Our cinema programme has brought opera and ballet to audiences across the globe since 2008. For the 2022/23 Season, an astonishing 13 productions from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera will be broadcast to more than 1,300 cinemas from the UK all the way to New Zealand. Each broadcast offers audiences the best seat in the house, and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and insights into the rehearsal process. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and continue to help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.


