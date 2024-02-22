The Olivier Awards 2024 Reveals Industry Recognition Award Recipients

Click Here for More on Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards 2024 have announced the recipients of this year’s Industry Recognition Awards.

Recipients have demonstrated at least one of the following: excellence in their field of work, going above and beyond in terms of dedication to their role and the industry, and/or pioneering and leading change.

The recipients of this year’s Industry Recognition Awards are:

Sylvia Addison for her work in orchestral contracting

Vereen Irving for her work in ticketing and box office management

Robert Israel & Richard Walton for their work in theatre insurance

Susan Whiddington CBE for her work in theatre education

Eleanor Lloyd, President of Society of London Theatre, said, “The Industry Recognition category honours some of the most dedicated, hard-working and pioneering individuals in theatre, and this year’s recipients are no exception. We are delighted to present the award to all five recipients who have been recognised for their outstanding contribution and service to the industry.”