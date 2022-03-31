The National Theatre Announces 2022 River Stage Festival

River Stage, the NT's free outdoor festival packed with music, dance and unforgettable live performances returns in July; alongside KERB's open-air market featuring some of London's best street food traders.

For the first time since 2019 The National Theatre 's River Stage festival will return to the South Bank. Over five weekends, starting in July, leading arts and performance companies will take over the stage to celebrate the best of British culture including performances from drag artists, dance performances, live streamed theatre and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Glory: 15 - 17 July

The Glory returns to kick-off The National Theatre's River Stage for summer 2022, hosted and curated by The Glory's veritable Grande-Dames of drag and performance, Jonny Woo and John Sizzle. Bringing favourites from previous years, including; highlights of their drag queen contest 'LIPSYNC1000'; a classic Saturday night party with Glory DJ's and performers and the esoteric afternoon sketching of 'Drag Life Drawing'. The weekend will feature sing and dance-a-longs; a celebration of 50 Years of Gay Pride and star turns from leading Glory artists and DJ sets from our favourite club nights.

HOME Manchester: 22 - 24 July

HOME returns to The National Theatre's River Stage to bring the best of Manchester (and beyond) to the South bank. Expect music, yoga, shows for families, drag and DJs.

Hackney Empire Young Producers: 29 - 31 July

The next generation of young producers, aged 14-21, showcase the last 120 years of unforgettable experiences at Hackney Empire and beyond. As a group of young creatives, the Hackney Empire Young Producers will bring a weekend of pure talent, pure energy and pure vibez. The weekend line-up will platform some of the best emerging artists and performances that celebrate youth culture.

Hofesh Shechter: 5 - 7 August

The award winning Hofesh Shechter Company invite you to join them for an unforgettable weekend on the River Stage. With dance performances, including an exclusive look at the company's latest work, Contemporary Dance 2.0, live music, workshops and an evening of films made by Hofesh, this promises to be an explosive celebration of all things dance.

National Theatre: 12 - 14 August

The National Theatre will bring the festival to a close by throwing its doors open and letting the creativity spill out. The weekend will be jam-packed of the very best in family theatre, dance, workshops, music, NT Live screenings and much more.

The complete line-up of acts, artists and performers for River Stage will be announced at a later date.

Alongside our riverside bar, The Understudy, KERB's open-air market will return to the south bank in May, serving up a range of London's most exciting street food, alongside a pick of the tastiest summertime drinks.