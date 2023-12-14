The Lowry Will Livestream to Children in Hospitals and Hospices This Christmas

Children in hospitals and hospices will be able to experience a live-streamed performance of the beloved production of We're Going on a Bear Hunt this Christmas, direct from The Lowry stage.

This is the second Christmas that The Lowry in Salford has live-streamed a show for children who are spending the festive season receiving treatment or respite care. Both performances of We're Going on a Bear Hunt on Thursday 21st December will be streamed live from The Lowry's Quays Theatre stage to children watching at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital including their sites on Oxford Road, North Manchester General Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, and Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

Last Christmas it was estimated that up to 500 children and their families enjoyed the live-streamed performance of Tall Stories' Room on the Broom from The Lowry, and even more children and families will be reached this year.

The special event is thanks to a partnership between The Lowry and Kenny Wax Family Entertainment who bring their much-loved production of We're Going on a Bear Hunt to Salford from Thursday 7th December to Sunday 7th January.

Sally Cookson's hugely inventive production set to Benji Bower's lively musical score is a mischievous celebration of play, utilising everyday objects and materials to capture the imagination and propel audiences into the world of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's much-loved picture book. To help everyone feel involved in the experience members of staff from The Lowry and artists will be at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, The Christie, and Derian House Children's Hospice, plus the children will receive a specially produced theatre ticket and show programme as a memento.

Steve Cowton – Head of Theatre Operations at The Lowry said “After the resounding success of our first livestream event to hospitals and hospices last Christmas and hearing what joy it had brought to children and families who experienced it, The Lowry team was committed to seeing it happen again and we were delighted when Kenny Wax Family Entertainment showed the same passion and enthusiasm as us. We get to see the magic of theatre every day on our stages, and we are pleased to be working together with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, The Christie, and Derian House Children's Hospice to take some of that magic to children and families, and create happy memories at what could be a really difficult time.

“I must also thank the technical staff both here at The Lowry and each of the venues. This live event could not happen without their expertise and know-how. It's a huge team effort.”

Olivia Johnston, Kenny Wax Productions said “We cannot wait to bring our swishy swashy grass, splishy splashy river, oozy squelchy mud and swirling whirling snowstorm (and of course, the bear!) into hospitals and hospices direct from the stage through the magic of livestreaming. We are so excited to be working with The Lowry to bring some tidings of comfort and spread joy this festive season.”

Kate McNally, Wellbeing and Play Team Leader at Derian House, said: “For The Lowry to bring this production of We're Going on a Bear Hunt to us will be a perfect Christmas present for children, their siblings, and their parents to enjoy.

“For some of our families, going out to see a show together can be difficult – especially if the family needs wheelchair access or vital medical equipment. We'll be live-streaming the show in our state-of-the-art accessible cinema, giving families the chance to relax and enjoy the show while also giving them the freedom to care for their child's needs.”

Music, laughter, rhymes, rhythms and repetitions together with puppetry, paint, water and mud - not to mention a bear – we're not scared! – make this fun-filled adventure the perfect theatrical event for all young families.