The Garden Theatre at The Eagle to Present Open Air Production of NEXT THING YOU KNOW

The production will run Tuesday 20 - Saturday 31 October.

The Garden Theatre at The Eagle will present an open air production of Next Thing You Know featuring a book Ryan Cunningham, music and Lyrics by Joshua Salzman, and directed by Robert McWhir.

Next Thing You Know', hailed by The New York Times as "'Rent' for this generation", follows the story of four New Yorkers as they laugh, love and drink their way through the big questions that face all young dreamers who wake up in the city that never sleeps:



Does marrying a really nice guy mean you're settling down or just settling?



Does taking a 9-to-5 equal giving up or growing up?



Does a decade in the city break you down or break you in?



'Next Thing You Know', Book by Ryan Cunningham and Music and Lyrics by Joshua Salzman, looks at a time in life where one day you wake up, and instead of a hangover, you have a job. Instead of a fling, you have a live-in girlfriend. And instead of naïve dreams, you have reality.



'Next Thing You Know' will be the third musical following the critically acclaimed 'Fanny and Stella' and 'Pippin' at the new open-air Garden Theatre at The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, London, SE11 5QY.



It will run from Tuesday 20 October - Saturday 31 October.



Cast:



Amelia Atherton (Lisa) is a 2020 graduate of Preparation Academy (PPA), gaining a BA (Hons) Performance in Musical Theatre. Her roles in training include The Lady of the Lake in 'Monty Python's Spamalot'.



Bessy Ewa (Waverley) graduated this year from Arts Educational Schools in Musical Theatre. Her roles in training include Ms Luckenbill in 'Freaky Friday' and Serena in 'Legally Blonde'.



Calum Henderson (Luke) is a 2020 graduate of Guildford School of Acting, BA (Hons) Musical Theatre. His roles in training include Sebastian in 'Disney's The Little Mermaid'. As a child actor he appeared in the West End as Artful Dodger in 'Oliver!' and Bruce in 'Matilda'.



Nathan Shaw (Darren) trained at Performance Preparation Academy (PPA) and graduated this year with a BA (Hons) Musical Theatre. His roles in training include Frederick Trumper (The American) in 'Chess'.



Creative team:

Director Robert McWhir

Musical Director Aaron Clingham

Choreographer William Spencer

Designer David Shields

Lighting Richard Lambert

Casting by Anne Vosser



It is produced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions with Liam Gartland & Alice Croft for The Grad Fest





Please note:

face masks or coverings must be worn throughout the performance by socially-distanced audience members.





Ryan Cunningham (Book)

Joshua Salzman (Music and Lyrics)



Joshua Salzman and Ryan Cunningham are Jonathan Larson Award winners as well as Drama Desk and MAC Award-nominated writers. Their Off-Broadway musical, 'I Love You Because', was in the NAMT Festival of New Musicals and has been produced all over the world in five languages. 'Next Thing You Know', has been produced at CAP 21 in New York, across America and in Europe. Their musical 'The Legend of New York' was an O'Neill finalist and their newest show 'Michael Collins' was selected to be part of the ASCAP Workshop with Stephen Schwartz. Ryan and Joshua are graduates of the NYU graduate musical theatre writing program and are both members of ASCAP and the Dramatist Guild.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You