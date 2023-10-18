ENO Adds Additional Performance of 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS

The English National Opera has announced that there will be an additional performance of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas on Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 19.30. This performance will go on sale on Wednesday 18 October 2023 at 12pm.

In this highly anticipated UK premiere, renowned performance artist Marina Abramović makes her ENO debut with her opera project 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum. Exploring the life, work and death of one of opera’s greatest stars, this staging marks 100 years since the American-born Greek soprano’s birth.

Immortalised through her place in popular culture, Callas (sometimes referred to as ‘La Divina’ - the divine one) is invoked on stage through a series of her most famous arias from La traviata, Tosca, Madam Butterfly, Carmen, Otello, Lucia di Lammermoor and Norma, with new music by Serbian Composer Marko Nikodijević.

Accompanying each of these aria performances are a series of short films starring Abramović and American actor Willem Dafoe. Present on stage throughout the performance, Abramović plays the sleeping Callas, haunted by her greatest roles in a set that recreates the Paris apartment where Callas died. Abramović both directed and designed the operatic project.

Leading the award-winning ENO Orchestra is Conductor Yoel Gamzou. Gamzou is reuniting with Abramović after previously conducting her opera project at Opéra de Paris, the Greek National Opera, the Deutsche Oper Berlin and at Naples’ Teatro San Carlo. The costumes have been designed by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

Performing alongside Marina Abramović, the cast is comprised of seven singers performing Callas in her greatest roles and singing their iconic arias in their original language, with English surtitles displayed above the stage. Performing alongside Abramović are sopranos Eri Nakamura, Elbenita Kajtazi, Nadine Benjamin, Karah Son, Sarah Tynan, Sophie Bevan, and mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina.

Completing the creative team is Anna Schoetl for the Set Design, Georgine Balk is the Revival Director, music by Marko Nikodijević, libretto by Petter Skavlan and Marina Abramović, Nabil Elderkin is the Film Director, Visual Intermezzos by Marco Brambilla, Sound Design by Luka Kozlovacki, Light Design is by Urs Schoenebaum, Dramaturgy by Benedikt Stampfli, and Tobias Lenfers is the Revival Stage Manager.

7 Deaths of Maria Callas opens on Friday 3 November for 6 performances: Nov 3, 8, 9, 11 at 19.30. Nov 5, 11 at 15.00.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

*£3.75 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.

Co-production of the Bayerische Staatsoper with the Greek National Opera, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Opéra national de Paris, and the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli.