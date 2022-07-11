Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tamara Rojo and James Graham Triumph In Sky Arts South Bank Awards

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards celebrate the best singers, dancers, actors, visual artists and writers in the UK.

Jul. 11, 2022  
Tamara Rojo and James Graham have both triumphed in South Bank Sky Arts Awards, announced at a ceremony on Sunday (10 July) at The Savoy Hotel in London.

An outstanding achievement award was given to Tamara Rojo for her ten transformational years as artistic director of the English National Ballet. She is soon to take on the same job at San Francisco Ballet.

James Graham's play, Best of Enemies, at the Young Vic, based on the 1968 TV debate between Gore Vidal and William F Buckley, won the theatre award.

The Dante Project, choreographed by Wayne McGregor for The Royal Ballet, picked up the accolade for dance. Huw Watkins's Symphony No.2 performed by the Hallé won the classical music category. Opera North's Rigoletto topped the opera category

The prestigious event, presented by Melvyn Bragg, is the only awards ceremony in the world to celebrate the complete range of the arts, with categories for TV Drama, Classical Music, Theatre, Comedy, Dance, Film, Visual Art, Pop, Literature and Opera.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts said: "After a rough few years, we can see the Arts start to recover - some incredible work has been produced since we started to emerge from Covid and we are proud to celebrate that with all the brilliant singers, dancers, actors, visual artists and writers this country produces."

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Wednesday 13 July at 10pm.

