TWENTY-SEVEN PERSPECTIVES Makes UK Premiere at Sadler's Wells in October

Maud Le Pladec presents the UK premiere of Twenty-seven perspectives at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on Monday 30 & Tuesday 31 October.

Franz Schubert’s Symphony n.8, famously known as the ‘Unfinished Symphony’, provides the inspiration to Le Pladec for Twenty-seven perspectives.

Pete Harden, composer and director of the KLANG ensemble, presents an original version of Schubert’s work, crafting a series of reinterpreted, distorted fragments to complete the score.

Le Pladec creates her own choreographic response to the revised symphony, entrusting the cast with scaled down and mathematical movement. The production is structured in three distinct parts, with ten performers of varied dance backgrounds hailing from Japan, Belgium, Portugal and France. They perform on a white floor representing the blank canvas where they build on Schubert’s work.



Eric Soyer, who has collaborated with Le Pladec for almost a decade on various projects and has worked on sets of acclaimed French writer Joël Pommerat, creates the light design for this piece.

The title is a nod to the exploratory work of conceptual Swiss artist Rémy Zaugg (1943-2005) – 27 esquisses perceptives (27 perceptive sketches) – in which he breaks down a Cézanne painting into its elementary pieces.

Maud Le Pladec returns to Sadler’s Wells after co-directing the solo Hunted in the Lilian Baylis Studio in 2017, and for the first time since her appointment as Director of the Centre chorégraphique national d’Orléans, in France.

Talking about the piece, and its UK premiere in Sadler's Wells, Le Pladec said: ‘I can’t wait to bring Twenty-seven perspectives, a work that I’m really proud of, to London.

“While I’ve shared my work in the Lilian Baylis Studio before, this is the first time I get to show my work on the iconic Sadler’s Wells Theatre stage, which is really exciting for me.



“Since creating the show in 2017, we’ve taken Twenty-seven perspectives on tour internationally to many of the major dance festivals, but this is the first time we’ve presented it to UK audiences – I hope we can revel together in a shared passion of music and dance.”