May. 13, 2019  

TOUCHING THE VOID Will Transfer to the West End

Following critically acclaimed runs at the Bristol Old Vic, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Hong Kong Festival and on Tour in the UK Tom Morris' production of Touching the Void will open in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre previewing from November 9th for a strictly limited season with an opening night of November 14th.

Bristol Old Vic's Tom Morris (War Horse, Swallows & Amazons,) directs the first stage version of Touching the Void, adapted by The Lyceum's David Greig (The Events, The Suppliant Women, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) from the award-winning memoir by Joe Simpson, which also became a BAFTA-winning film. They are joined by Designer Ti Green, Sound Designer and Composer Jon Nicholls, Lighting Designer Chris Davey, Movement Director Sasha Milavic Davies and with casting by Jill Green CDG.
This production marks the 30th anniversary of the publication of Joe Simpson's best-selling memoir, charting his extraordinary struggle for survival on the perilous Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. Alongside this struggle, is the appalling dilemma of his climbing partner Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow-cliff, clinging onto the rope tying him to the severely injured Joe. Unable to recover Joe from the void, Simon is faced with the agonising decision to cut the rope that binds them...

Tom Morris said: "This production has been an extraordinary journey into the unknown, inspired by one of the most compelling books I've ever opened. Simpson's story drove my imagination wild with fear, excitement and hope. We hope this show will do the same for yours."



