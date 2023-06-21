TOSCA Will Be Available on Royal Opera House Stream

The Royal Opera House has announced that Tosca will be released on Royal Opera House Stream this June. Jonathan Kent’s taut and intense production of one of the best loved operas in the repertory thrills from the demonic chords with which it begins, right through to the violent twist of its shock ending. Featuring designs by Paul Brown, and a stellar cast of world-renowned singers, Tosca will be available to watch on ROH Stream from Thursday 22 June 2023.

Oksana Lyniv conducts a spectacular cast that includes Elena Stikhina as Floria Tosca, Bryan Hymel as Mario Cavaradossi, Alexey Markov as Baron Scarpia, Hubert Francis as Spoletta and Yuriy Yurchuk as Cesare Angelotti.

The production will be accompanied on Royal Opera House Stream by two exclusive, behind-the-scenes films. The first features conductor Oksana Lyniv, and offers an in-depth look at Puccini’s score in all its glory. The second, which discusses why Tosca is so loved, includes commentary by revival director Amy Lane and members of the cast.

Also new to Royal Opera House Stream are two works from internationally renowned choreographer Wayne McGregor. Limen (2009), set to a stunning score by the late Kaija Saariaho, showcases the talent of several Royal Ballet Principal dancers past and present: Leanne Benjamin, Marianela Nuñez, Edward Watson, and others. It is joined by Chroma (2010) – a breakthrough work for the choreographer, praised for its cutting edge and provocative choreography. McGregor was appointed Resident Choreographer by the then Director of The Royal Ballet, Monica Mason, shortly after its premiere.

Join today to watch the world’s greatest performers, emerging talent, leading choreographers and trailblazing creative teams from the comfort of your own home. From family favourites and modern masterpieces to heart-breaking arias and passionate pas-de-deux, Royal Opera House Stream offers it all: truly transformative experiences for only £9.99 a month or £99 annually. Whatever your interest – whether classical or contemporary – there’s something for everyone.