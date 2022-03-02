TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Leads March's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether epic West End shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a much talked-about adaptation to a provocative revival and a thorny Shakespeare play, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's seminal novel won acclaim on Broadway - but also, perhaps appropriately for a courtroom drama, went through major legal wrangling. Now London audiences can form their own view of Bartlett Sher's production, with Rafe Spall succeeding Jeff Daniels as the great lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends a black man falsely accused of rape.

10 March-13 August. Book tickets here

2. Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

Marianne Elliott has assembled a tantalising cast for her revival of Mike Bartlett's 2009 play: Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka. The incendiary premise is that a gay man in a long-term relationship finds himself attracted to a woman and begins to rethink his desires and identity. Expect it to provoke very different discussions today.

5 March-4 June. Book tickets here

3. The Merchant of Venice, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Next up in the Globe's atmospheric candlelit indoor space is Shakespeare's knotty play about religion, prejudice and justice. Jewish director Abigail Graham, who sets her version in modern-day London, has promised to reclaim what is often considered an antisemitic work, and to interrogate white power. Sophie Melville stars as Portia and Adrian Schiller plays Shylock.

Until 9 April. Book tickets here

4. The Human Voice, Harold Pinter Theatre 4. The Human Voice, Harold Pinter Theatre

Ruth Wilson reunites with director Ivo van Hove for this intriguing revival of Jean Cocteau's experimental 1930 monologue. It features a woman on the phone to her lover, who is about to leave her, but we only hear her voice. Cocteau's exploration of communication, loneliness and technology should have fresh resonance, and Wilson will certainly relish this solo challenge.

17 March-9 April. Book tickets here

5. Clybourne Park, Park Theatre

Bruce Norris's Olivier, Tony and Pulitzer-winning play caused a storm back in 2010, transferring from the Royal Court to the West End. How will audiences respond to his brilliantly uncomfortable look at race and real estate over a decade on? The new cast includes Imogen Stubbs, Michael Fox, Andrew Langtree and Richard Lintern.

16 March-23 April. Book tickets here

6. Dogs of Europe, Barbican

The courageous Belarus Free Theatre, who are exiled from their native country, bring us a show with painful topicality. Based on Alhierd Bacharevic's novel (also banned in Belarus), it's a dystopian political thriller set in 2049 and features an authoritarian Russian state ruled by the secret service. Delayed by Covid, this striking work finally reaches London.

10-12 March. Book tickets here

7. Straight Line Crazy, Bridge Theatre

Ralph Fiennes stars in David Hare's new play about a controversial real-life figure: Robert Moses, an unelected city planner in mid-20th-century New York, whose power grab exposed the limitations of democracy. Bridge boss Nicholas Hytner directs, and the cast also features Samuel Barnett, Ian Kirkby, Guy Paul and Helen Schlesinger.

14 March-18 June. Book tickets here

8. After the End, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Lyndsey Turner revives Dennis Kelly's 2005 post-apocalyptic play, which sees two colleagues trapped together in fallout shelter following a nuclear attack. Can they survive their new reality - and also stand each other's company? Nick Blood and Amaka Okafor face off in this tense two-hander.

Until 26 March. Book tickets here

9. The Fever Syndrome, Hampstead Theatre 9. The Fever Syndrome, Hampstead Theatre

Robert Lindsay plays the fictional Professor Richard Myers, adored pioneer of IVF, but one with a turbulent family life of his own. In Alexis Zegerman's new play, directed by Roxana Silbert, the Myers clan gather in their Upper West Side home to duke it out. The cast also features Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother and Alexandra Gilbreath.

19 March-23 April. Book tickets here

10. "Daddy" A Melodrama, Almeida Theatre

Leading American playwright Jeremy O Harris brings us a blistering piece about the relationship between a young black artist and an older white collector - plus a gospel choir and an infinity pool. Dayna Taymor directs Terique Jarrett, Claes Bang, Sharlene Whyte, John McCrea, Ioanna Kimbook and Jenny Rainsford.

26 March-30 April. Book tickets here

