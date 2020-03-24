THE TAMING OF THE SHREW & More to Be Performed in THE SHOW MUST GO ON ONLINE; Full Schedule Announced

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Following the success of their first reading of The Two Gentleman of Verona, The Show Must Go Online today announce the full schedule for their upcoming livestreams, with the next reading of The Taming of the Shrew streamed on Thursday 26 March, 7pm.

The series of livestreamed readings aims to bring actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible. The Two Gentleman of Verona now has over 24K views on YouTube and was watched live by audiences from over twenty-five different countries, from the USA to the Philippines, and from Poland to Malaysia.

The cast of this week's reading of The Taming of the Shrew will also take part in Clap for our Carers at 8pm, the round of applause taking place across the country for NHS workers and front line health workers around the world and the extraordinary work they are doing. This will be led by cast member Mary Bragg Ion who is an NHS trauma therapist. For the full cast for this reading, please see https://twitter.com/robmyles/status/1242006913744875520?s=20

The company have also established a Patreon for the venture, which will be used as an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part - https://www.patreon.com/TheShowMustGoOnline

The watch the YouTube live readings, please visit -

To join the readings, please visit https://forms.gle/ZXCHb2x1Z2RsESty8

#ShowMustGoOnline

#ConnectedAndCreative

FULL SCHEDULE

All performances are streamed from 7pm

26 March 2020

The Taming of the Shrew (1590-1591)

02 April 2020

Henry VI, Part 1 (1591-1592)

09 April 2020

Henry VI, Part 2 (1591)

16 April 2020

Henry VI, Part 3 (1591)

23 April 2020

Titus Andronicus (1591-1592)

30 April 2020

Richard III (1592-1593)

07 May 2020

The Comedy of Errors (1594)

14 May 2020

Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)

21 May 2020

Love's Labour's Won (1595-1596)

28 May 2020

Richard II (1595)

04 June 2020

Romeo and Juliet (1595)

11 June 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

18 June 2020

King John (1596)

25 June 2020

The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

02 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

09 July 2020

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

16 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

23 July 2020

Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

30 July 2020

Henry V (1599)

06 August 2020

Julius Caesar (1599)

13 August 2020

As You Like It (1599-1600)

20 August 2020

Hamlet (1599-1601)

27 August 2020

Twelfth Night (1601)

03 September 2020

Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

10 September 2020

Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

17 September 2020

Othello (1603-1604)

24 September 2020

All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

01 October 2020

King Lear (1605-1606)

08 October 2020

Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

15 October 2020

Macbeth (1606)

22 October 2020

Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

29 October 2020

Coriolanus (1608)

05 November 2020

The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

12 November 2020

Cymbeline (1610)

19 November 2020

The Tempest (1610-1611)

26 November 2020

Henry VIII (1612-1613)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You