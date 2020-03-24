THE TAMING OF THE SHREW & More to Be Performed in THE SHOW MUST GO ON ONLINE; Full Schedule Announced
Following the success of their first reading of The Two Gentleman of Verona, The Show Must Go Online today announce the full schedule for their upcoming livestreams, with the next reading of The Taming of the Shrew streamed on Thursday 26 March, 7pm.
The series of livestreamed readings aims to bring actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible. The Two Gentleman of Verona now has over 24K views on YouTube and was watched live by audiences from over twenty-five different countries, from the USA to the Philippines, and from Poland to Malaysia.
The cast of this week's reading of The Taming of the Shrew will also take part in Clap for our Carers at 8pm, the round of applause taking place across the country for NHS workers and front line health workers around the world and the extraordinary work they are doing. This will be led by cast member Mary Bragg Ion who is an NHS trauma therapist. For the full cast for this reading, please see https://twitter.com/robmyles/status/1242006913744875520?s=20
The company have also established a Patreon for the venture, which will be used as an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part - https://www.patreon.com/TheShowMustGoOnline
The watch the YouTube live readings, please visit -
To join the readings, please visit https://forms.gle/ZXCHb2x1Z2RsESty8
#ShowMustGoOnline
#ConnectedAndCreative
FULL SCHEDULE
All performances are streamed from 7pm
26 March 2020
The Taming of the Shrew (1590-1591)
02 April 2020
Henry VI, Part 1 (1591-1592)
09 April 2020
Henry VI, Part 2 (1591)
16 April 2020
Henry VI, Part 3 (1591)
23 April 2020
Titus Andronicus (1591-1592)
30 April 2020
Richard III (1592-1593)
07 May 2020
The Comedy of Errors (1594)
14 May 2020
Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)
21 May 2020
Love's Labour's Won (1595-1596)
28 May 2020
Richard II (1595)
04 June 2020
Romeo and Juliet (1595)
11 June 2020
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)
18 June 2020
King John (1596)
25 June 2020
The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)
02 July 2020
Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)
09 July 2020
The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)
16 July 2020
Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)
23 July 2020
Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)
30 July 2020
Henry V (1599)
06 August 2020
Julius Caesar (1599)
13 August 2020
As You Like It (1599-1600)
20 August 2020
Hamlet (1599-1601)
27 August 2020
Twelfth Night (1601)
03 September 2020
Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)
10 September 2020
Measure for Measure (1603-1604)
17 September 2020
Othello (1603-1604)
24 September 2020
All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)
01 October 2020
King Lear (1605-1606)
08 October 2020
Timon of Athens (1605-1606)
15 October 2020
Macbeth (1606)
22 October 2020
Antony and Cleopatra (1606)
29 October 2020
Coriolanus (1608)
05 November 2020
The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)
12 November 2020
Cymbeline (1610)
19 November 2020
The Tempest (1610-1611)
26 November 2020
Henry VIII (1612-1613)