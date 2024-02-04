THE ROCKET MAN: A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN to Have West End Premiere

Pack your bags, strap yourself in for a night like no other as the West End gears up to celebrate Sir Elton John! The Rocket Man, starring Jimmy Love, will make its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday, 13 February.

Love and the live band play two hours of glorious Elton hits, including, Saturday Night's Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I'm Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song, and many, many more.

With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, the production takes audiences on a journey through Elton's life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.

So, if it gets to seven o'clock and you wanna rock, you know where you have to be!

The Rocket Man is a magical night in tribute to Sir Elton John.

Jimmy's authentic portrayal of Sir Elton John is the result of over 26 years in the entertainment industry. Regarded and respected as a vocalist since 1993, he quickly became recognised as one of the best impersonators in the world today.

“I learned to play (piano) especially for the part of Sir Elton” says Jimmy, “it comes with the territory, so when I was asked if I could play the part I started practicing right away.”

Jimmy was a cast member in the Legends multi-tribute show in Blackpool for 10 years and used his time there to develop his impersonation of Sir Elton.

Entertainers - Producers

Entertainers, recently named one of the 10 most important and influential producers working in the UK in The Stage 100, have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling well over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: ‘Lost in Music', ‘Fastlove', ‘The Magic of Motown', ‘Cirque: The Greatest Show', ‘Thank You for the Music', ‘The Rocket Man', ‘An Evening of Burlesque', ‘Don't Stop Believin'', ‘80s Live!', ‘90s Live!', ‘Radio Gaga', ‘Sweet Caroline', and ‘Islands in the Stream',

New shows ‘Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and ‘The Makings of a Murderer' marked a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they both made their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.

Entertainers are currently producing the UK premiere of Candace Bushnell's one-woman show ‘True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY' across the UK including the London Palladium on Wednesday 7 February.

THE ROCKET MAN

A Tribute to Sir Elton John

Tuesday 13 February at 7.30pm

ADELPHI THEATRE

Strand,

London

WC2R 0NS

Box office: 020 7557 7300

Tickets from £23.50