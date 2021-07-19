THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Play to Full Capacity Beginning 23 July

The Prince of Egypt, the new musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, will begin reverting to full capacity audiences from Friday 23 July 2021 onwards. Following the current temporary suspension of performances due to Government Track and Trace legislation, the production will play three socially distanced performances on Wednesday 21 July at 7.30pm and Thursday 22 July at 2.30pm and 7.30pm before gradually reverting to full capacity. The production will continue to maintain its stringent hygiene and COVID-secure audience protocols throughout the venue (including timed arrivals, increased airflow and the expected and recommended wearing of face coverings). The production was previously due to continue socially distanced audiences until 4 September 2021.

In a joint statement, producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said: "In adherence of the latest UK Government advice and concurrently with all other West End theatres, we will now begin reverting to full capacity audiences. In order to maintain the maximum safety and comfort of our audiences, and to best protect the Dominion Theatre's fantastic frontline staff, we will be maintaining stringent hygiene protocols and COVID-secure measures throughout the venue, including timed arrivals and increased airflow. The wearing of face coverings by audiences will be expected and recommended, unless medically exempt. All staff interacting with the public will be wearing face coverings. In the meantime, we'd like to thank our incredible audiences who have so effusively welcomed The Prince of Egypt back to the West End and for all the messages received by the Dominion Theatre praising the exemplary safety protocols already in operation."

"Brought to life in truly epic fashion" (Daily Mirror), the Grammy Award nominated musical is now booking for all performances from Wednesday 21 July 2021 until Saturday 8 January 2022. The Dominion Theatre Box Office opens on performance days at 12 noon. Venue safety protocols and audience procedures can be viewed here: www.nederlander.co.uk/safety and tickets for all performances are available via the official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

The cast of 46 currently features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni. *Clive Rowe appears until 16 Oct 2021 / **Tanisha Spring appears until 18 Sept 2021

The orchestra is Dave Rose (Musical Director); Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins); Fiona Davies (Viola); Magda Pietraszewska (Cello); Rory Dempsey (Bass); Rupert Widdows (Woodwind); Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns); John Gregson (Guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Anthony Field (Company Stage Manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager); Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's huge cast, orchestra and company of 154.

The adaptation of the classic DreamWorks Animation film features a cast and orchestra of more than 60 artists and Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed score includes his Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and the Deliver Us. The Original Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records, received a 2021 Grammy Award nomination for `Best Musical Theatre Album'.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

Book at www.ThePrinceOfEgyptMusical.com.