THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Becomes 4th Longest Running Play in West End History

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MISCHIEF's Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which is currently in its 12th year at The Duchess Theatre in London's West End, entered their longest running show list for the very first time - at the 20th position.

It is also the 4th longest running play in West End History, behind The Mousetrap, The Woman in Black and No Sex Please, We're British. (Though Cornley would like to point out that The Mousetrap got quite a large headstart).

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name MISCHIEF and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade. Some further facts and figures to celebrate being the 20th longest running show:

Producer Kenny Wax said: “When we first opened The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End in 2014, none of us could have imagined the extraordinary journey that lay ahead. To see MISCHIEF grow from a group of brilliantly talented young performers into a global theatrical phenomenon, breaking records, winning awards and entertaining millions of people around the world, has been an incredible privilege. The figures are remarkable, but what makes me proudest is the creativity, ambition and sheer hard work behind every achievement — and the fact that, after all these years, MISCHIEF is still finding new ways to surprise audiences and make them laugh. The story so far has been extraordinary, and I'm excited to see what comes next.”

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