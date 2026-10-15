THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Becomes 4th Longest Running Play in West End History
The Olivier and Tony Award-winning production has entertained over 5 million people worldwide and continues to run at London's Duchess Theatre.
|
MISCHIEF's Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which is currently in its 12th year at The Duchess Theatre in London's West End, entered their longest running show list for the very first time - at the 20th position.
It is also the 4th longest running play in West End History, behind The Mousetrap, The Woman in Black and No Sex Please, We're British. (Though Cornley would like to point out that The Mousetrap got quite a large headstart).
The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name MISCHIEF and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade. Some further facts and figures to celebrate being the 20th longest running show:
- In December 2027 The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate running for 15 years, since it was first performed to just 4 paying customers in the Old Red Lion, a theatre above a pub in London.
- The Play That Goes Wrong has been seen by more than 5 million people worldwide, and performed in over 52 countries.
- The Play That Goes Wrong welcomed its 2 millionth customer at the Duchess Theatre earlier this year, and has been seen by 5 million people worldwide.
- In 2027, The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate running for 10 years continuously in New York.
- The authors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields are the 7th most produced playwrights in the US.
- The fastest a member of the cast can run 100m is 14.7 seconds
- In 2025 The Play That Goes Wrong was the most watched show at the Sydney Opera House.
- The Play That Goes Wrong has been performed on every continent except Antarctica (where the producers fear a frosty reception).
- The Play That Goes Wrong has returned to theatres across Madrid every year for 8 years.
- Co-writer Henry Lewis won Gold in the 400m relay run at his Year 9 sports day
- In November 2026, previous cast members from the UK, USA, Australia and New will premiere The Play That Goes Wrong in the Philippines at the Theater at the Solaire in Manila.
Producer Kenny Wax said: “When we first opened The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End in 2014, none of us could have imagined the extraordinary journey that lay ahead. To see MISCHIEF grow from a group of brilliantly talented young performers into a global theatrical phenomenon, breaking records, winning awards and entertaining millions of people around the world, has been an incredible privilege. The figures are remarkable, but what makes me proudest is the creativity, ambition and sheer hard work behind every achievement — and the fact that, after all these years, MISCHIEF is still finding new ways to surprise audiences and make them laugh. The story so far has been extraordinary, and I'm excited to see what comes next.”
Performing in the show at The Duchess Theatre in London are: Ruby Ablett as Annie, Matthew Spencer as Chris, Raphael Bushay as Robert, Luke Wilson as Jonathan, Lucinda Turner as Sandra, Alex Bird as Dennis, Joshua Lendon as Max and Kieron Michael as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Paige Round, Harry Al-Adwani, Tom Quinn, Will Bishop and Phoenix Edwards.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...