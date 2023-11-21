THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Make £20 Digital Lottery Tickets Available For Every Performance

Michael Cassel and Adam Kenwright, the lead producers of the new production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring award winning stage and screen actor Sarah Snook, have announced the launch of a £20 ticket via a digital lottery for every performance of the highly anticipated 14-week engagement at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Full details of the lottery will be released in January, with the producers confirming that there will be more than 2000 tickets available throughout the run at £20. All seats will be in clear view positions and available via digital lottery, each Monday, tickets for the following week's performance will become available through the lottery, giving as many people as possible the chance to see the production at an accessible price.

Michael Cassel said “We have been delighted by the response to the show since we made our first announcement and to have been able to extend the season to meet that demand. Great theatre should be seen by everyone and we are thrilled to be able to introduce a lottery that will see more than 2000 tickets available for £20 to allow even more people to see Sarah Snook in this career defining performance.”

Further details will be confirmed on the Theatre Royal Haymarket website and via the production's social channels in the new year.

The smash-hit production of The Picture of Dorian Gray will make its UK premiere in February at The Theatre Royal Haymarket, starring the critically acclaimed Sarah Snook in a ground-breaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde's only novel.

This stunning modern reworking of Wilde's devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams.

The Picture of Dorian Gray will begin performances on Tuesday 6 February 2024, with a Press Night on Thursday 15 February 2024. See Click Here

Wilde's timeless text is revolutionised by William's celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theatre through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.

Marking her hotly anticipated return to the London stage following her searing debut in Matthew Warchus' 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes, Australian star Sarah Snook will play every character in the production.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in HBO's hit series Succession, a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession's four seasons she received a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In Australia, Snook has won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for her work in film and television. She received a nomination for the Logie Award for most outstanding actress for her performance in 2015's The Beautiful Lie and a Helpmann Award nomination for best female actor in a play for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company's production of Saint Joan.

Williams' interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil holds striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society's narcissistic obsession with youth.

Enrapturing audiences, the acclaimed Australian premiere season in 2020 was extended twice in Sydney and played to critical and audience acclaim throughout the country.

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman. The London season is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, Jonathan Church.