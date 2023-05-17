THE OTHER WAY HOME Comes to New Diorama

New Diorama and Kandinsky present a joyful, big-hearted and very slightly scary show for 7-11 year-olds about friendship, family and change - developed through workshops with local children.

Josh wants to be friends with Leila. Everyone at school does, because she makes up all the best games. Then she comes up with a new one - a game about ghosts. It's the best. But maybe it's starting to get a bit too real? A new show for 7-11 year-olds about the games we play, the stories we tell, and what it means to be friends - especially in difficult times.

The Other Way Home has been developed through a year-long co-creation project with school and community groups, supported by Camden Council and British Land to bring world-class artists into classrooms and youth centres. Driven by the imagination and experiences of local children, the show will now be fully-staged with a professional team, touring across London school and community venues alongside two public performances now on sale at New Diorama Theatre on 24th June.

Led by James Yeatman & Lauren Mooney, Kandinsky is a multi award-winning company with an international reputation for outstanding collaborative theatre. Previous productions at New Diorama Theatre include Dinomania, Trap Street, Still Ill, Dog Show and The Winston Machine. Elsewhere, Kandinsky's work has been commissioned and presented by the Royal Exchange Manchester, Schaubühne Theatre in Berlin and Vienna's Schauspielhaus. Their shows have won the Sunday Times Playwriting Award, Peter Brook Festival Award and OffWestEnd Best Ensemble.

TEAM

Director/co-writer: James Yeatman

Co-writer/dramaturg: Lauren Mooney

Designer: Stella-Jane Odoemelam

Sound: Ali Taie

Creative learning specialist: Peter Laycock (Creative Peter)

Associate director: Segen Yosef

Stage manager: Danielle Whitfield

Cast: Zakiyyah Deen & Edward Hutchings

Commissioned and co-produced by New Diorama

Supported through funding from British Land, Camden Council, Arts Council England and City of London's Community Infrastructure Levy & Neighbourhood Fund.