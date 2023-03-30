Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November

Performances run 17th November – 2nd December 2023.

Mar. 30, 2023  
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November

Mongolia. 2000 years ago. A brutal succession battle threatens the very heart of the Empire. As the great Khan struggles to maintain his supremacy, a plot unfurls that will forever alter the balance of power.

The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture.

The Mongolian creators are now collaborating with an international team of world-renowned artists and practitioners on the show's development, including prolific historian and travel writer John Man, an expert in Mongolian history and culture.

This spectacular production celebrates 60 years of Anglo-Mongolian relations and cultural exchange. Bordered by China and Russia, Mongolia is one of the world's best kept secrets as a travel destination for adventure-fuelled people and lovers of luxury alike. Captivating, rugged expanses, stunningly beautiful landscapes, a vast unspoilt wilderness, extremely welcoming people and nomadic tribes with rich traditions, Mongolia has it all. The Mongol Khan serves as an introduction to the country and its history, giving audiences and would-be travellers a taste of the rich culture of this remarkable nation.

The Mongol Khan has all the ingredients of a classic tragedy: jealousy, mistaken identity, adultery, rivalry, sacrifice, succession and the struggle for power. With the stability of an empire at stake, the story culminates in an epic battle for the future of the Hunnic Empire. It's a multi-sensory feast, the like of which audiences will have never experienced before.

Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, The Prime Minister of Mongolia said: 'Welcome to Mongolia! 2023-2025 are 'The Years to Visit Mongolia'. We are landlocked, but not mind-locked so come and see what we have to offer and enjoy a holiday of a lifetime.

'To celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Mongolia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the classic play The Mongol Khan will play at the London Coliseum. The very first time a Mongolian play has been presented to a European audience, The Mongol Khan offers audiences a unique insight into the mentality and philosophy of early eastern civilisations.'

The Mongol Khan was written in 1998 by renowned Mongolian writer and poet Lkhagvasuren Bavuu and was revived in April 2022 at the Mongolian State Academic Theatre of Drama. The production takes inspiration from historical events, archaeological findings, traditional nomadic dances, and the music of the ancient Hun culture of Central Asia from the period of the Hunnic Empire.

THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November




Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Di Photo
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season Photo
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween. 
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.

More Hot Stories For You


The Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola TheatreThe Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola Theatre
March 29, 2023

The Playwright's Laboratory invites you to an exciting opportunity to travel the globe in one place in a series of script-in-hand readings from playwrights across the world, presenting a kaleidoscope of international cultures.
Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney EmpireJasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney Empire
March 29, 2023

Hackney Empire Creative Futures alumna, and now West End producer, Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner will join the Board, alongside Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, award-winning actor and director and current Principal of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and Soheb Panja, the founder and editor of Field7, a new media business aimed at people working on climate solutions.  
Flawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West EndFlawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West End
March 29, 2023

Flawbored arrive at Soho Theatre this spring following a short critically acclaimed sell-out VAULT Festival 2023 run of their brilliant, self-aware, intersectional satire It's a Motherf**king Pleasure. 
SCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate TheatreSCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate Theatre
March 29, 2023

Platforming the untold experiences of marginalised voices, Gate Theatre will host the launch of Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale, a new audio drama that highlights the lives of young black queer communities. 
THE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough TheatreTHE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough Theatre
March 29, 2023

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, a European premiere from one of Canada's most acclaimed contemporary dramatists, Jason Sherman - The Retreat opens at the Finborough Theatre for a three week limited season on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
share