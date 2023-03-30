THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November

Mongolia. 2000 years ago. A brutal succession battle threatens the very heart of the Empire. As the great Khan struggles to maintain his supremacy, a plot unfurls that will forever alter the balance of power.

The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture.

The Mongolian creators are now collaborating with an international team of world-renowned artists and practitioners on the show's development, including prolific historian and travel writer John Man, an expert in Mongolian history and culture.

This spectacular production celebrates 60 years of Anglo-Mongolian relations and cultural exchange. Bordered by China and Russia, Mongolia is one of the world's best kept secrets as a travel destination for adventure-fuelled people and lovers of luxury alike. Captivating, rugged expanses, stunningly beautiful landscapes, a vast unspoilt wilderness, extremely welcoming people and nomadic tribes with rich traditions, Mongolia has it all. The Mongol Khan serves as an introduction to the country and its history, giving audiences and would-be travellers a taste of the rich culture of this remarkable nation.

The Mongol Khan has all the ingredients of a classic tragedy: jealousy, mistaken identity, adultery, rivalry, sacrifice, succession and the struggle for power. With the stability of an empire at stake, the story culminates in an epic battle for the future of the Hunnic Empire. It's a multi-sensory feast, the like of which audiences will have never experienced before.

Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, The Prime Minister of Mongolia said: 'Welcome to Mongolia! 2023-2025 are 'The Years to Visit Mongolia'. We are landlocked, but not mind-locked so come and see what we have to offer and enjoy a holiday of a lifetime.

'To celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Mongolia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the classic play The Mongol Khan will play at the London Coliseum. The very first time a Mongolian play has been presented to a European audience, The Mongol Khan offers audiences a unique insight into the mentality and philosophy of early eastern civilisations.'

The Mongol Khan was written in 1998 by renowned Mongolian writer and poet Lkhagvasuren Bavuu and was revived in April 2022 at the Mongolian State Academic Theatre of Drama. The production takes inspiration from historical events, archaeological findings, traditional nomadic dances, and the music of the ancient Hun culture of Central Asia from the period of the Hunnic Empire.