THE LIVES OF OTHERS Full Cast Set for West End Premiere

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Sonia Friedman Productions has announced the full company for the world premiere of the stage adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Academy Award-winning film The Lives of Others, adapted and directed by Robert Icke. Joining Keira Knightley, Stephen Dillane and Luke Thompson are Jamie Ankrah, Jake Benson, Matt Ray Brown, Lucy Doyle, Calum Finlay, Josh Gordon, Paul Higgins, Leda Hodgson, Nick Holder, Sibylla Meienberg, Irfan Shamji, Richard Sutton, Andrew Woodall. The production opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 29 October, with previews from 14 October, and running until 9 January 2027.

The production sees Icke and Friedman renew their creative partnership following their work on productions including Oedipus, Manhunt, Hamlet, The Doctor, Oresteia and 1984; and Knightley and Friedman, following their work together on The Children's Hour.

Listening changes everything. 1984. East Germany. A writer and an actor are placed under state surveillance. From the attic above their apartment, their Stasi man listens for evidence of subversion. But to observe a life is to risk changing your own.

Starring Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley, Emmy Award winner Stephen Dillane and Olivier Award nominee Luke Thompson, The Lives of Others plays at the Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited run.

Adapted and directed by Olivier Award-winner Robert Icke and based on the Oscar-winning 2007 film by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck , this electrifying adaptation explores artistic censorship, state surveillance and the relationship between art and politics.

Designed by Hildegard Bechtler, with lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Giles Thomas, video design by Tal Yarden, and original music by the multi-award-winning composer Max Richter. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's The Lives of Others German language film was released in 2006. It won numerous awards including the Oscar for Best International Film, the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, the Caesar for Best Foreign Film, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Foreign Film, the New York and LA Critics' Circle Awards for Best Foreign Film, the British Independent Film Award for Best International Independent Film, and the European and German Film Awards for Best Film.

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