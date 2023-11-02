THE LITTLE BIG THINGS, THE LION KING, FROZEN and More Will Star in The Royal Variety Performance

The show is at The Royal Albert Hall on 30 November

By: Nov. 02, 2023

The cast of the critically acclaimed new British musical will perform a number from the hit show at The Royal Albert Hall on 30 November as part of the Royal Variety Performance. The event will be televised later this year.

Based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, with music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White. The production, directed by Luke Sheppard, recently announced an extension of its run @sohoplace until Saturday 2 March 2024.

Michael Harrison and Nica Burns said, “It is such an honour for The Little Big Thing, our brand new musical, created by a first time British writing team, to be invited to perform on such an iconic show. We and the whole company are absolutely delighted.”

The line-up of the show will be:

BRADLEY WALSH (Host)

CHER

CRAZY FOR YOU

DERREN BROWN’S ‘UNBELIEVABLE’

DISNEY 100 MEDLEY: THE LION KING, FROZEN, ALADDIN, HERCULES & BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

ELLIE TAYLOR

HANNAH WADDINGHAM with THE ENO CHORUS

LANG LANG and LUCY

LITTLE BIG THINGS

MALEVO

McFLY

MEL C

NATIONAL YOUTH CHOIR

PALOMA FAITH

RICK ASTLEY

ROSIE JONES

SIMON BRODKIN

SISTER ACT ft. BEVERLEY KNIGHT

TOM ALLEN

VIGGO VENN (winner of Britain's Got Talent)

WELSH GUARDS BAND

ZARA LARSSON



