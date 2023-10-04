THE KITE RUNNER Will Return to the UK on Tour in 2024

The tour kicks off in March 2024 at Waterside Theatre.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Direct from an acclaimed Broadway season, The Kite Runner is returning to the UK in 2024.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

One Broadway season and two West End seasons have garnered international acclaim for this incredibly powerful story.

The Kite Runner, adapted by Matthew Spangler, directed by Giles Croft, will open its 2024 UK tour at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury 7-9 March, then tours to Richmond Theatre, London, 12-16 March.

National press night: Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm at Richmond Theatre.

Tour Dates

7-9 March                    
AYLESBURY
Waterside Theatre

12-16 March                  
RICHMOND
Richmond Theatre

National press night
Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm

18-23 March                    
BATH
Theatre Royal

26-30 March                  
CHESTER
Storyhouse

2-6-April                    
DUBLIN
Gaiety

9-13 April                  
GLASGOW
Theatre Royal

16-20 April
NOTTINGHAM
Playhouse

23-27 April
LIVERPOOL
Playhouse

30 April – 4 May          
OXFORD
Playhouse

7-11 May                    
SALFORD
The Lowry

21-25 May                  
GUILDFORD
Yvonne Arnaud

28 May - 1 June          
MALVERN
Festival Theatre

4-8 June                        
SHEFFIELD
Lyceum

11-15 June                    
BRIGHTON
Theatre Royal
25-29 June                    
NEWCASTLE
Theatre Royal

2-6 July                        
CHELTENHAM
Everyman

Social media

Website
Click Here

Twitter
KiteRunnerPlay

Facebook
TheKiterunnerPlay

Instagram
kiterunnerplay

         




2023 Regional Awards


