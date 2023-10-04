THE KITE RUNNER Will Return to the UK on Tour in 2024

Direct from an acclaimed Broadway season, The Kite Runner is returning to the UK in 2024.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

One Broadway season and two West End seasons have garnered international acclaim for this incredibly powerful story.

The Kite Runner, adapted by Matthew Spangler, directed by Giles Croft, will open its 2024 UK tour at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury 7-9 March, then tours to Richmond Theatre, London, 12-16 March.

National press night: Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm at Richmond Theatre.

Tour Dates

7-9 March

AYLESBURY

Waterside Theatre

12-16 March

RICHMOND

Richmond Theatre

National press night

Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm

18-23 March

BATH

Theatre Royal

26-30 March

CHESTER

Storyhouse

2-6-April

DUBLIN

Gaiety

9-13 April

GLASGOW

Theatre Royal

16-20 April

NOTTINGHAM

Playhouse

23-27 April

LIVERPOOL

Playhouse

30 April – 4 May

OXFORD

Playhouse

7-11 May

SALFORD

The Lowry

21-25 May

GUILDFORD

Yvonne Arnaud

28 May - 1 June

MALVERN

Festival Theatre

4-8 June

SHEFFIELD

Lyceum

11-15 June

BRIGHTON

Theatre Royal

25-29 June

NEWCASTLE

Theatre Royal

2-6 July

CHELTENHAM

Everyman

