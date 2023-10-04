THE KITE RUNNER Will Return to the UK on Tour in 2024

The tour kicks off in March 2024 at Waterside Theatre.
Direct from an acclaimed Broadway season, The Kite Runner is returning to the UK in 2024.
Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.
Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.
One Broadway season and two West End seasons have garnered international acclaim for this incredibly powerful story.
The Kite Runner, adapted by Matthew Spangler, directed by Giles Croft, will open its 2024 UK tour at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury 7-9 March, then tours to Richmond Theatre, London, 12-16 March.
National press night: Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm at Richmond Theatre.
7-9 March
AYLESBURY
Waterside Theatre
12-16 March
RICHMOND
Richmond Theatre
National press night
Wednesday 13 March at 7.30pm
18-23 March
BATH
Theatre Royal
26-30 March
CHESTER
Storyhouse
2-6-April
DUBLIN
Gaiety
9-13 April
GLASGOW
Theatre Royal
16-20 April
NOTTINGHAM
Playhouse
23-27 April
LIVERPOOL
Playhouse
30 April – 4 May
OXFORD
Playhouse
7-11 May
SALFORD
The Lowry
21-25 May
GUILDFORD
Yvonne Arnaud
28 May - 1 June
MALVERN
Festival Theatre
4-8 June
SHEFFIELD
Lyceum
11-15 June
BRIGHTON
Theatre Royal
25-29 June
NEWCASTLE
Theatre Royal
2-6 July
CHELTENHAM
Everyman
Social media
Website
Click Here
KiteRunnerPlay
TheKiterunnerPlay
kiterunnerplay
