THE GUILTY to Transfer to West End with Russell Tovey

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The Donmar production of The Guilty starring Russell Tovey will transfer to the West End. Directed by Felix Barrett, the production opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 27 January 2027, with previews from 16 January, and runs until 3 April.

Russell Tovey said, “I've never quite had an experience like The Guilty, every single performance at the Donmar vibrated with an energy I've never felt on stage - audience and performer connected and intertwined - I cannot wait to perform it in The Pinter.”

Donmar's Artistic Director Tim Sheader and Executive Director Henny Finch added, “Donmar audiences were mesmerised this summer by The Guilty in our intimate theatre, and we are excited that even more people will now get to experience this 'thrilling shot of theatrical adrenaline' (The London Standard) as it transfers into the West End.”

Public booking opens at 10am on 16 October 2026. Tickets are from £30, with over 20,000 tickets across the run priced at £40 or less.

Russell Tovey is troubled police officer Joe, stuck on desk duties, who takes a desperate 999 call from Emily. As he scrambles to decode fragmented clues from a woman in danger, a heart-stopping thriller unfolds. In a night filled with unsettling twists, Joe has a mounting sense that nothing is quite as it seems.

Based on the film Den Skyldige written by Gustav Möller and Emil Nygaard Albertsen.

Biographies

Chloë Moss is a playwright and screenwriter, and winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn award for her play This Wide Night, which transferred from Soho Theatre to have a New York run starring Edie Falco. Her other theatre credits include Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre), Corrina, Corrina, Corrina (Headlong/Liverpool Everyman), Run Sister Run (Paines Plough/Soho Theatre/Sheffield Crucible/revived at the Arcola in 2025), The Gatekeeper (Royal Exchange Manchester), The Way Home (Liverpool Everyman), and Christmas is Miles Away (Bush Theatre and off-Broadway). Chloë's extensive television credits include BBC series Call the Midwife (Neal Street), Beyond Paradise (Red Planet Pictures), Six Wives (Wall to Wall), Dickensian (Red Planet Pictures), New Tricks (Wall to Wall), and Prisoner's Wives (Tiger Aspect) – as well as Care (Warp/Sky Arts), The Smoke (Kudos/Sky), ITV series Switch (Touchpaper), Sanctuary (Monumental) and The Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Tiger Aspect). She is currently writing on the next series of Beyond Paradise, a play for The National Theatre, and a new musical with songs in collaboration with a major popstar.

Russell Tovey returns to the role of Joe, which he originated at The Donmar Warehouse. He previously appeared in the Donmar production of Constellations (Vaudeville Theatre). His other theatre credits include Derek Jarman's Blue Now (National Tour) Pinter at the Pinter (Harold Pinter Theatre), Angels in America (National Theatre), A View from the Bridge (Lyceum Theatre), The Pass, A Miracle, Plasticine (Royal Court Theatre), Sex with a Stranger (Trafalgar Studios), The Sea (Theatre Royal Haymarket), A Respectable Wedding (Young Vic), The History Boys (National Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre, New York), Tintin (Barbican), The Laramie Project (Sound Theatre), His Dark Materials, His Girl Friday, Henry V, Howard Katz (National Theatre), and The Recruiting Officer, (Chichester Festival Theatre). His television credits include Industry, The War Between the Land and the Sea, Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles Menezes, Juice, American Horror Story, Starstruck, Queers, The Sister, Years & Years, Quantico, The Night Manager, Banished, Looking, What Remains, The Job Lot, Sherlock, Him and Her, Being Human, Little Dorrit, Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey, My Family and Other Animals and for film, Plainclothes, I am the Prize, Allelujah, The Good Liar, Mindhorn, The Lady in the Van, The Pass, Pride, Stick Man, The Muppets, Tower Block The History Boys. He has written and will star in the upcoming short film Wild Bird about Alexander McQueen and Isabella Blow, directed by Andrew Haigh.

Felix Barrett is the founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk, where he has conceived, directed and designed all the company's site-sympathetic shows, including Viola's Room (also The Shed), Sleep No More Seoul, The Burnt City, Sleep No More Shanghai, The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, Sleep No More New York, The Crash Of The Elysium, The Duchess Of Malfi, It Felt Like A Kiss, The Masque Of The Red Death, Faust, and The Firebird Ball. He most recently directed Lander23, a live-action video game at Punchdrunk's home in Woolwich. Other stage credits include Paranormal Activity (Ambassador's Theatre, Leeds Playhouse, US tour and Broadway), Luna, Luna (The Shed) and as creative director on Shakira's The Sun Comes Out global tour, and Mumford & Son's Delta tour. His television credits include The Third Day.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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