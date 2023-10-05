THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November

Performances run 8 November 2023 to 2 December 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November

On a tour of India, a young Englishman named Ashley Davenport is visited by Yama, King of Death and the Underworld. This encounter prompts him to renounce all his worldly wealth and decide to set out on a Spiritual Path. There's only one problem. He has absolutely no idea how to do it.

And so Ashley takes the unusual step of checking himself into the exclusive Gethsemane Garden Village Retirement Home, and declares to the elderly residents, to their puzzled dismay, that he is done with this Life.

But unfortunately for Ashley, this Life is not quite done with him.

The Elephant In The Room is the latest play from acclaimed writer Peter Hamilton. A masterfully bittersweet tragi-comedy about embracing life's possibilities and finding love in unexpected places.

The Elephant In the Room Listings Information

Venue: Theatre At The Tabard

2 Bath Rd, Chiswick, London W4 1LW

Box office: www.tabard.org.uk

or 020 8995 6035

Dates: Wednesday 8 November - Sat 2 December @ 7.30pm

(Saturday performances @ 6:00pm - No shows Sun/Mon)

Matinee performance: Saturday 11, 18, 25 November & 2 December @ 2.00 pm.

Tickets: £15.50 - £25.50

Running time approx. 1 hour 45 minutes with interval




